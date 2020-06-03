Maharashtra: Council of Architecture urges state govt to hold final exams online

Maharashtra Association of Schools of Architecture has also drafted a letter to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta reiterating the council’s request. (Representational) Maharashtra Association of Schools of Architecture has also drafted a letter to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta reiterating the council’s request. (Representational)

Council of Architecture, the nodal body for architecture colleges in India, has urged the state government to consider holding online exams for final semester architecture students. Not conducting exams is a violation of the Architects Act, 1972, it said in a letter to Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta.

The final semester for five-year Bachelor of Architecture (B.Arch) involves thesis submissions and related activities cannot be overlooked or omitted, the council said in its letter. According to the Architects Act, 1972, thesis, assessment, juries and exams are a vital component in the curriculum of B.Arch course leading towards awarding of the degree.

Maharashtra Association of Schools of Architecture has also drafted a letter to Mehta reiterating the council’s request.

“All the students of final-year architecture are equipped with technical knowhow and use of necessary computer software. Most of them have internet connections. Thus, conducting online viva voce of their final project won’t be a problem. Even if a few students complain about internet connectivity issues, alternate solutions can be worked out for them,” MASA president Dr Ujwala Chakradeo has stated.

Chakradeo said, “We are yet to post the letter but we will be going forward with it. The general consensus among everyone in the field is that exams should be conducted.” There are over 8,000 architecture students in Maharashtra, with nearly 100 colleges, said Chakradeo.

