Maharashtra Coronavirus, Weather Today LIVE updates: State tally crosses 7 lakh-mark, death toll at 22,794

A plasma donation banner urging recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma at Sassoon hospital.

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus, Weather Today LIVE updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 7 lakh-mark to reach 7,03,823, while the death toll has soared to 22,794. As many as 10,425 new infections and 329 fatalities were reported on Tuesday. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17.

There are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra now, while 12,300 people were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,14,790. Maharashtra has carried out 37,24,911 tests so far.

The capital city Mumbai reported 587 new cases and 35 deaths during the same period pushing the total cases to 1,37,683 and toll to 7,474. There are 17,938 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now. At 587, the number could have been the lowest in the last 100 days but the civic body clarified that a glitch on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed “incomplete data”. Meanwhile, the toll went up to 7,474 with 35 patients succumbing to the infection.

In Pune, with 1,228 new cases and 36 deaths, total infections is now 91,485 and casualties at 2,381.

Meanwhile, the Phase 2 human trials of Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, began on Tuesday, with the first dose of vaccine set to be administered to six trial participants at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. On Tuesday, as part of the process, the three men and women each were screened. They will be administered the vaccine if their RT-PCR and antibody test reports are clear.

On the other hand, Mumbai has received 1,044.8 mm rain between August 1 and 25, breaking a decade-long record of maximum August rainfall at 1,036.5 mm in 2010. The all-time highest August rain — at 1,254 mm — was recorded in 1958.