Wednesday, August 26, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus, Weather Today LIVE updates: State tally crosses 7 lakh-mark, death toll at 22,794

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus, Weather Today News live updates: There are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra now, while 12,300 people were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,14,790. Maharashtra has carried out 37,24,911 tests so far. 

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Nashik, New Delhi, Pune, Thane | Updated: August 26, 2020 10:59:17 am
Maharashgtra coronavirus, Maharashtra covid live, Coronavirus Vaccine, Mumbai cases, Pune cases, Pune deaths, Serum institute of India, Mumbai newsA plasma donation banner urging recovered Covid-19 patients to donate plasma at Sassoon hospital.

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus, Weather Today LIVE updates: The total number of coronavirus cases in Maharashtra has crossed the 7 lakh-mark to reach 7,03,823, while the death toll has soared to 22,794. As many as 10,425 new infections and 329 fatalities were reported on Tuesday. The state had crossed the six lakh-mark on August 17.

There are 1,65,921 active cases in Maharashtra now, while 12,300 people were discharged from hospitals in the state on Tuesday, taking the number of recovered cases to 5,14,790. Maharashtra has carried out 37,24,911 tests so far.

The capital city Mumbai reported 587 new cases and 35 deaths during the same period pushing the total cases to 1,37,683 and toll to 7,474. There are 17,938 active coronavirus cases in Mumbai now. At 587, the number could have been the lowest in the last 100 days but the civic body clarified that a glitch on the website of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) showed “incomplete data”. Meanwhile, the toll went up to 7,474 with 35 patients succumbing to the infection.

In Pune, with 1,228 new cases and 36 deaths, total infections is now  91,485 and casualties at 2,381.

Meanwhile, the Phase 2 human trials of Oxford University’s Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured at the Pune-based Serum Institute of India, began on Tuesday, with the first dose of vaccine set to be administered to six trial participants at the Bharati Vidyapeeth Medical College and Hospital in Pune on Wednesday. On Tuesday, as part of the process, the three men and women each were screened. They will be administered the vaccine if their RT-PCR and antibody test reports are clear.

On the other hand, Mumbai has received 1,044.8 mm rain between August 1 and 25, breaking a decade-long record of maximum August rainfall at 1,036.5 mm in 2010. The all-time highest August rain — at 1,254 mm — was recorded in 1958.

10:59 (IST)26 Aug 2020
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates:

The vaccine candidate, developed by Jenner institute of Oxford University, will be launched under the brand name “Covishield” in India. The Serum Institute has tied up with British-Swedish pharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca to produce 1 billion doses of the vaccine in the country.

The vaccine is made from a weakened version of a common cold, adenovirus, taken from chimpanzees and genetically modified. The vaccine candidate – ChadOx1NcOV – has shown encouraging results in early human trials, according to experts. Results of the phase 1/2 trial, published in ‘The Lancet’ medical journal, shows that the vaccine had induced strong immune response.

Meanwhile, the Bombay High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to provide copies of the latest medical reports of Sudha Bharadwaj, Anand Teltumbde and Vernon Gonsalves, accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, to their families, lawyers and the National Investigation Agency (NIA) before the next hearing on August 28. The court held the accused and their families had a right to know the status of their health and should be given the reports without any delay.

A division bench of Justices R D Dhanuka and V G Bisht was hearing interim bail plea by activist Sudha Bharadwaj, a co-accused in the case, on medical grounds and due to co-morbidities in view of Covid-19 outbreak in prisons. While Bhardwaj is lodged in Mumbai’s Byculla Women’s Jail, Teltumbde and Gonsalves are lodged at Taloja Central Jail in Navi Mumbai.

