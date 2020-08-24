scorecardresearch
Monday, August 24, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray appeals for safety amid festivals, rain

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray reiterated that the state government would not remain ignorant of the pandemic situation and be prepared to handle a "second wave" of the infection. 

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: August 24, 2020 10:32:25 am
Shivchayya Mitra Mandal volunteers immerse a Ganpati idol in an artificial pond at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Narendra Vaskar)

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the pandemic. As many as 10,441 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 6,82,383 while the death toll stood at 22,253.

At the inauguration of the first jumbo Covid facility for Pune at College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), the chief minister reiterated that the state government would not remain ignorant of the pandemic situation and be prepared to handle a “second wave” of the infection.

Following directives from the Union Home Ministry to remove restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of people and goods, the state government is likely to lift curbs on inter-district travel and discontinue the e-pass system. It has already allowed inter and intra-state movement of goods and services since May 31.

Over 6.8 lakh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra, 1.3 lakh in Mumbai; Pune gets first jumbo Covid facility; Uddhav Thackeray appeals for safety amid Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, rain. Get latest updates here

First jumbo Covid facility opens in Pune, more to come up in a week

Even as Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said he wished that people remained healthy by following all precautions so that the new “jumbo” Covid-19 treatment facility would remain “unused”, he reiterated that the state government would not remain ignorant of the pandemic situation and be prepared to handle a “second wave” of the infection. Thackeray inaugurated the first jumbo Covid facility for Pune at College of Engineering Pune (CoEP) through videoconferencing. It has 800 beds, including 600 oxygen and 200 ICU beds. “Pune has its first jumbo facility set up within a short span of time. Also, one to two jumbo facilities would be inaugurated within a week,” he said. “It is being speculated that the vaccine will be ready by December, which means everyone has to continue to live in present conditions for the next four months,” he added. 

Over 6.8 lakh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the pandemic. As many as 10,441 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 6,82,383 while the death toll stood at 22,253. Follow our blog for all the latest updates.

Ganesh puja underway in Mumbai on Sunday. (Amit Chakraborty)

As many as 8,157 patients were discharged after recovery on Sunday, which took the number of recovered persons to 4,88,271 so far.

According to the official, there are 1,71,542 active Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra at present.

In Mumbai, 991 new cases and 34 deaths were reported. The total number of cases in the city thus rose to 1,36,353 and death toll to 7,422. The number of active cases in Mumbai is 18,567, the official said.

Thane circle, which comprises Mumbai city, on Sunday reported 2,670 Covid-19 cases, which took the regions's overall count to 3,09,008, where 12,219 people have died so far.

The case count in Pune division has reached 1,76,595, while the death toll has gone up to 4,714. Pune city reported 1,288 cases and 40 deaths on Sunday. The city's infection tally is now 89,150 and death toll 2,329.

Nashik division's cumulative tally is 78,464 and fatality count 1,968.