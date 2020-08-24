Maharashtra Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: Uddhav Thackeray appeals for safety amid festivals, rain

Shivchayya Mitra Mandal volunteers immerse a Ganpati idol in an artificial pond at Turbhe in Navi Mumbai on Monday. (Narendra Vaskar)

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus, Weather Today Live Updates: As Covid-19 cases continue to surge, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday appealed to people to remain extra careful during festivals and rains in view of the pandemic. As many as 10,441 fresh cases were reported on Sunday, taking the tally to 6,82,383 while the death toll stood at 22,253.

At the inauguration of the first jumbo Covid facility for Pune at College of Engineering Pune (CoEP), the chief minister reiterated that the state government would not remain ignorant of the pandemic situation and be prepared to handle a “second wave” of the infection.

Following directives from the Union Home Ministry to remove restrictions on inter and intra-state movement of people and goods, the state government is likely to lift curbs on inter-district travel and discontinue the e-pass system. It has already allowed inter and intra-state movement of goods and services since May 31.