Maharashtra records 178 deaths, highest single day toll so far; total now 4,128

At least 68 deaths were recorded in Mumbai taking the city’s toll to 2,250. For the first time in three months since the outbreak began the count of those recovered exceeds the actively infected figure. (Representational) At least 68 deaths were recorded in Mumbai taking the city’s toll to 2,250. For the first time in three months since the outbreak began the count of those recovered exceeds the actively infected figure. (Representational)

Maharashtra on Monday registered 178 deaths, the highest so far, taking its toll to over 4,000. The death toll now is 4,128. The previous highest single day death toll in the state was 152 on June 11. The Mumbai police on Monday lost three more constables to Covid-19 taking their death toll to 29.

Maharashtra recorded 2,786 Covid-19 cases, taking the case tally to 1.10 lakh.

At least 68 deaths were recorded in Mumbai taking the city’s toll to 2,250. For the first time in three months since the outbreak began the count of those recovered exceeds the actively infected figure.

Maharashtra’s recovery rate crossed 50 per cent on Monday. Of 1.10 lakh infected with Covid-19, 56,049 have recovered and 50,554 are actively infected. Until Sunday the state’s recovery rate stood at 47 per cent of total case pool.

A sero survey conducted by randomly testing blood samples of 2,385 people found that 27 (about 1.13 per cent) tested positive for Covid-19. Samples were collected from Jalgaon, Beed, Ahmednagar, Sangli, Nanded, and Parbhani. The lowest positivity rate was found in Jalgaon at 0.5 per cent, while the highest was in Parbhani at 1.51 per cent. State officials said the findings indicate the spread of the infection is minimal in the general population.

“This also suggests that most of the population in the state has not developed immunity against Covid-19, and there is a strong need to emphasise on the preventive and control aspects of the disease,” an official said in a statement. In total, 83 districts were part of the sero survey conducted across India. The districts had used ELISA test to look for antibodies in people across India to gauge the extent of infection spread.

Of the 178 deaths in Maharashtra, 29 were recorded in last two days, and the rest before that. Maximum deaths were recorded in Mumbai.

The city recorded 68 deaths, while Vasai-Virar recorded 20, Mira Bhayander 13, Navi Mumbai 12, Thane 12, Panvel 7, Kalyan Dombivali 9, Dhule 13, Jalgaon 3, Pune 14, Solapur 2, Jalna 2, and one each in Palghar, Raigad, Ratnagiri. Of the 149 deaths recorded before two days, maximum were in Mumbai (63) followed by its neighbouring districts like Navi Mumbai, Thane, Mira Bhayander.

The state has so far tested 6.69 lakh people for Covid-19, and has a positivity rate of 16 per cent. In Mumbai, where 2.61 lakh tests have been conducted, the positivity rate is higher at 22 per cent.

The Mumbai police on Monday lost three more constables to Covid-19 taking their death toll to 29. Sources in the department said so far over 2,100 policemen have tested positive for Covid-19 of which 1,339 have recovered.

According to police, a 50-year-old constable who succumbed to the infection has been identified as Basavraj Tallur. He was posted with Andheri police station and started showing symptoms on June 12. “He was rushed to Seven Hills hospital, where his swabs were collected. His reports confirmed he had the infection,” said a police official.

Another 57-year-old constable Balkrishna Desai also succumbed to the infection. He was posted at Jogeshwari police station. Officials said he had been diagnosed with tuberculosis and was on sick leave for a while. However, as he started showing symptoms, he was taken to Nair hospital on June 10.

From Nirmal Nagar police station, 44-year-old constable Sharad Mane also lost his life to Covid-19. He tested positive late last month. “He was admitted in hospital after he started showing symptoms. On Sunday he suffered from breathlessness and gradually his condition worsened,” said an officer.

Meanwhile, an IPS officer also tested positive on Sunday. Officials said he has mild symptoms and has been advised home quarantine.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.