Over 950 Covid deaths being covered up: Fadnavis writes to CM

Alleging that the state government was not strictly adhering to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) guidelines, former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday claimed that over 950 deaths due to Covid-19 had been covered up in the state.

In a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Fadnavis said: “It has come our notice that more than 950 Covid-19 deaths had been covered up. It is a clear attempt to hide facts. Instead of Covid-19, they are being certified as deaths caused by other ailment…”

He added: “Every Covid-19 death case is referred to BMC-constituted ‘death committee audit’. Only after this committee gives its formal approval, a Covid-19 death is announced… As per our information, there have been 451 deaths due to Covid-19 but the committee referred to them as non-Covid cases.”

Fadnavis went on to ask the committee is working under pressure by whom and giving false certification. “How can the committee overrule doctors’ reports?”

“Also, at least 500 deaths in hospitals due to Covid-19 were not even brought before the committee,” he claimed.

Fadnavis alleged that when ICMR pointed out the lapses, the state government wrote to BMC and its death audit committee, asking them to include these as Covid-19 deaths.

“According to ICMR guidelines, every Covid-19 case and death should be immediately updated… How could the committee evolve its own criteria to determine which is a Covid-19 case?”

Urging Uddhav to look into the matter and take strict action against those responsible, Fadvanis said: “The administration’s attempt to dismiss Covid-19 cases under the carpet can lead to greater danger to the people of Mumbai.”

