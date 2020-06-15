Maharashtra: 3,390 new cases, 120 deaths

After Mumbai, Pune and Jalgaon recorded 11 deaths each on Sunday. (Representational) After Mumbai, Pune and Jalgaon recorded 11 deaths each on Sunday. (Representational)

The Covid-19 toll in Maharashtra continued to rise with Sunday reporting 120 deaths, taking the total count to 3,950. The state also recorded 3,390 new cases, taking the overall count of the people infected to 1,07,958.

Mumbai reported 1,395 new cases and 69 deaths on Sunday. With this, the city has recorded 58,226 cases and 2,182 deaths so far. Of the 58,226 infected in Mumbai, 26,986 have recovered.

While India’s recovered patient count has surpassed the number of active cases, in Maharashtra, the active cases (53,017) continued to be higher than recovered patients (50,978). While the recovery rate in the state is 47.2 per cent, in Mumbai, it is 46 per cent. The death rate in the state stands at 3.65 per cent at present.

Mumbai on Sunday contributed 41 per cent of the state’s new cases. Until a month ago, on May 13, the city had accounted for 53 per cent of the new cases in the state.

The reduction in Mumbai’s share of cases is being attributed to a rise in cases in rural areas after the exodus of migrant workers to their native places. A spike in cases has been reported in places like Solapur, Aurangabad, Yavatmal and Jalgaon. While the total number of cases in Jalgaon stood at 1,342 on Sunday, it was 1,685 and 2,521 in Solapur and Aurangabad municipal corporation limits, respectively.

Mumbai, meanwhile, continues to lead in the number of new cases, followed by Thane (774) and Pune (462). The number of overall cases in Thane has reached 18,080. The figure for Pune is 12,184.

Of the 120 new deaths recorded across the state, 81 were men and 39 women. As many as 67 per cent of the 120 patients suffered from comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension and heart disease.

Currently, there are 5.87 lakh people under home and 77,189 under 1535 institutional quarantine in Maharashtra. With 97 laboratories, 42 of them private, Maharashtra is conducting around 15,000 tests daily. Mumbai used to contribute to the bulk of the tests, but now it conducts less than 5,000 tests per day. Till June 13, Mumbai has conducted 257,274 tests.

Officials said the districts have been asked to feed data of cases directly on a common portal called CV Analytics. Until now, private laboratories and districts were feeding data on multiple portals leading to discrepancies in figures.

Uddhav inaugurates 24 ambulances for BMC

Amid increasing complaints over unavailability of ambulances in the city, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday inaugurated 24 ambulances for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). In total, 85 ambulances are expected to be handed over to the civic body.

