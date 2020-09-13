scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, September 13, 2020
Top news
Live now

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths go past 29,000 as shortage of oxygen continues

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: As a sudden shortage of medical oxygen hits several states due to a spike in Covid-19 patients, several Maharashtra districts are now in the process of installing their own oxygen generation plants to cut dependence on suppliers. 

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: September 13, 2020 11:58:58 am
coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, pune coronavirus news, maharashtra newsTesting underway at a Covid centre.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Saturday added 22,084 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 10,37,765, the state health department announced. With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,115, it added.

As a sudden shortage of medical oxygen hits several states due to a spike in Covid-19 patients, several Maharashtra districts are now in the process of installing their own oxygen generation plants to cut dependence on suppliers. District collectors are working to set up their own oxygen plants in Osmanabad, Beed, Nandurbar and Pimpri Oxygen shortageChinchwad. More districts are set to issue tender for oxygen plants.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that the oxygen produced in Pune is enough to meet the district’s daily demand. “As of now, there is no shortage of medical oxygen for hospitals in Pune district. We are also catering to oxygen demand from hospitals in neighbouring districts, in western Maharashtra and Marathwada,” S V Pratapwar, assistant commissioner of FDA, told The Indian Express on Saturday.

Live Blog

Over 10.3 lakh cases in Maharashtra; death toll pass 29,000; Mumbai, Pune face oxygen shortage. Get latest updates here.

11:58 (IST)13 Sep 2020
No shortage of oxygen for hospitals in Pune district, delayed arrival of tankers a problem: FDA

The oxygen produced in Pune is enough to meet the district’s daily demand, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said on Saturday. “As of now, there is no shortage of medical oxygen for hospitals in Pune district. We are also catering to oxygen demand from hospitals in neighbouring districts, in western Maharashtra and Marathwada,” S V Pratapwar, assistant commissioner of FDA, told The Indian Express on Saturday. An average of 350 metric tonne of oxygen for refilling cylinders, and 229 metric tonne liquid oxygen to fill tanks in big hospitals, is produced every day, said an FDA official. Confirming that there is no shortage of medical oxygen for hospitals in Pune, District Civil Surgeon Dr Ashok Nandapurkar said, “Every day, hospitals in Pune collectively require 313 metric tonne of oxygen while an average of 350 metric tonne of oxygen is produced… there is a slight surplus.”

11:30 (IST)13 Sep 2020
Demand in oxygen rises by three-fold in Maharashtra

Maharashtra has two main suppliers, Inox Air Products and Linde India, which together produce 800 metric ton liquid oxygen every day. Inox has four plants in Raigad, Pune and Nagpur. Linde has two plants in Raigad and Thane. Transportation of supplies to Marathwada and North Maharashtra takes a day straining hospitals in these regions. Units in Maharashtra have a total capacity to produce 1,210 metric tonne oxygen every day of which 40 per cent was diverted to industrial use while 60 per cent was diverted for medical purposes. However, in view of the shortage the Maharashtra government had asked suppliers to ensure that 80 per cent of supplies were directed towards hospitals. A senior official from Inox said their pre-Covid oxygen demand stood at 100 metric tonne a day. It has risen threefold to 350-370 metric ton now. “Our plant does not have capacity beyond 400 metric tonne, and it is not possible to expand. That can take months. If cases continue to rise, we will not be able to satisfy all hospitals’ requirements,” the official said. Linde can produce up to 300-400 metric tonne liquid oxygen per day.

11:09 (IST)13 Sep 2020
Oxygen shortage: Several districts in Maharashtra plan own plants

As a sudden shortage of medical oxygen hits several states due to a spike in Covid-19 patients, several Maharashtra districts are now in the process of installing their own oxygen generation plants to cut dependence on suppliers. District collectors are working to set up their own oxygen plants in Osmanabad, Beed, Nandurbar and Pimpri Oxygen shortageChinchwad. More districts are set to issue tender for oxygen plants. Dr Archana Patil, additional director in the public health department, said 14 districts have already installed an oxygen plant, 16 others are in process of setting up. “We have also created a district-level committee of FDA, health and transport to look into oxygen demand and smoothen supply. This committee will resolve any shortage issue hospitals are facing,” Patil said.

10:58 (IST)13 Sep 2020
Coronavirus tally in India breaches 47-lakh mark


Meanwhile, India's overall Covid tally sprinted past 47 lakh with 94,372 new infections being reported in a day, while 37,02,595 people have recuperated taking the national recovery rate to 77.88 per cent on Sunday, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

10:54 (IST)13 Sep 2020
Maharashtra Covid count rises to 10,37,765

Maharashtra on Saturday added 22,084 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 10,37,765, the state health department announced. With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,115, it added. Follow this space for all the latest updates.

coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, pune coronavirus news, maharashtra news Maharashtra now has 2,79,768 active cases.

A total of 13,489 patients were discharged after treatment in the day, raising the number of recoveries to 7,28,512.

The state now has 2,79,768 active cases, the department said in a release.

The case recovery rate now stands at 70.2 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.81 per cent.

Mumbai saw 2,350 new cases in the day, taking its total tally to 1,67,656, it said, adding that the city's death toll rose by 42 to 8,109.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, reported 5,942 cases and 77 deaths.

The total case tally in MMR reached 3,93,581 while the count of fatalities stood at 13,867.

While Pune city added 1,971 new cases, its neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad reported 1,294 infections, it said.

Nashik city saw a rise of 1,174 patients while Sangli's tally went up by 914 cases, it said.

Nagpurcity added 1,495 cases while Aurangabad city reported 914 infections.

Among other cities, Amravati added 235 patients, Chandrapur 144 cases and Jalgaon 102 cases.

Currently, 16,52,955 people are home quarantined while 38,275 others are placed in institutional quarantine in the state.

51,64,840 samples have been tested in the state until now.

The coronavirus tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases: 10,37,765, deaths: 29,115, recoveries 7,28,512, active cases: 2,79,768, and people tested 51,64,840.

(from PTI)

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd