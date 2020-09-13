Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths go past 29,000 as shortage of oxygen continues

Testing underway at a Covid centre.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Saturday added 22,084 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 10,37,765, the state health department announced. With 391 more patients succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll crossed the 29,000 mark and reached 29,115, it added.

As a sudden shortage of medical oxygen hits several states due to a spike in Covid-19 patients, several Maharashtra districts are now in the process of installing their own oxygen generation plants to cut dependence on suppliers. District collectors are working to set up their own oxygen plants in Osmanabad, Beed, Nandurbar and Pimpri Oxygen shortageChinchwad. More districts are set to issue tender for oxygen plants.

Meanwhile, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has said that the oxygen produced in Pune is enough to meet the district’s daily demand. “As of now, there is no shortage of medical oxygen for hospitals in Pune district. We are also catering to oxygen demand from hospitals in neighbouring districts, in western Maharashtra and Marathwada,” S V Pratapwar, assistant commissioner of FDA, told The Indian Express on Saturday.