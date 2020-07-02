Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths cross 8,000 mark, CM prays for a miracle

Residents practice yoga at the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation 1200-bed COVID Care Centre (CCC) (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates:

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday performed a 'mahapooja' at the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

"I prayed to Mauli. We want to see a miracle. Show us a miracle. Human beings have given up. We don't have medicine. There is nothing. How to go on with life by covering the mouth with a strip," the Chief Minister tweeted after performing the 'mahapooja' at 2 am, along with his wife Rashmi.

Speaking after the 'mahapooja', Thackeray said he prayed to Lord Vitthal to make the country coronavirus-free. 'Warkari' couple Vitthal Badhe and Anusuya Badhe, from Chinchpur-Pangul village in Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar district, performed the mahapooja along with the Thackerays.

Meanwhile, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mandal will not install the Ganesh idol this year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal’s secretary Sudhir Salvi told reporters.

It will organise blood and plasma donation camps and provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who died of Covid-19, he said.

Maharashtra continued to contribute the largest number of new cases every day even as its rate of growth slowed down progressively, but the main drivers of growth were other states. Maharashtra now accounts for 29.8 per cent of India’s caseload, which is down from about 35 per cent at the end of May. The state currently has 12 per cent of all the active cases in the country. At the end of May, it had 18 per cent.

More than 3.86 lakh people in India were found infected with novel Coronavirus in the month of June alone, putting the country amongst the four worst affected nations in the world. Only the United States, Brazil and Russia have more cases, and at least one of them, Russia, is likely to be overtaken by India within a week, if the current trends continue.

India had 1.98 lakh confirmed cases of the disease on May 31, and in the next one month this number has risen to 5.85 lakh. The last two lakh cases were added in just 12 days.