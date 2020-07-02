scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 01, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths cross 8,000 mark, CM prays for a miracle

| Mumbai | Updated: July 2, 2020 1:58:00 am
Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The country’s worst-affected state, Maharashtra, on Wednesday recorded 5,537 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 1.8 lakh. With 198 deaths also recorded on the day, the toll crossed 8,000 as the state clocked 100 days of lockdown. With 1,487 new cases, and 73 deaths, Mumbai has touched a total of 79,145 positive cases and 4,631 deaths.

Of the 129 deaths that took place before June 29, maximum were recorded in Mumbai at 69, followed by Mira Bhayander at 23. The state’s fatality rate stands at 4.47 per cent, while Mumbai has a higher death rate of 5.8 per cent.

In the last 48 hours, 27 deaths were reported in Pune, eight in Jalgaon, five in Thane, three each in Mira Bhayander and Jalna, two in Osmanabad, and one each in Akola, Latur, Sindhudurg, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, Vasai-Virar, and Kalyan.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday performed a ‘mahapooja’ at the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. “I prayed to Mauli. We want to see a miracle. Show us a miracle. Human beings have given up. We don’t have medicine. There is nothing. How to go on with life by covering the mouth with a strip,” the Chief Minister said.

01:57 (IST)02 Jul 2020
Maharashtra: Deaths cross 8,000 mark, 5,537 fresh Covid cases recorded

THE STATE recorded 5,537 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 1.8 lakh. With 198 deaths also recorded on the day, the toll crossed 8,000 as the state clocked 100 days of lockdown. With 1,487 new cases, and 73 deaths, Mumbai has touched a total of 79,145 positive cases and 4,631 deaths. Read more here

01:22 (IST)02 Jul 2020
As testing and cases rise, PMC sees maximum Covid deaths in last week of June

Areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction saw the maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last week of June, when as many as 115 patients succumbed to the infection.

The number of deaths between June 24 and June 30 is almost double the toll of the week preceding it, when 59 Covid-19 patients died between June 17 and 23. While the number of deaths has increased steeply, the mortality rate has remained relatively low at 2.8 per cent, since, with expanded testing, the number of patients has increased significantly as well. Read more here

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates:

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday performed a 'mahapooja' at the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi.

"I prayed to Mauli. We want to see a miracle. Show us a miracle. Human beings have given up. We don't have medicine. There is nothing. How to go on with life by covering the mouth with a strip," the Chief Minister tweeted after performing the 'mahapooja' at 2 am, along with his wife Rashmi.

Speaking after the 'mahapooja', Thackeray said he prayed to Lord Vitthal to make the country coronavirus-free. 'Warkari' couple Vitthal Badhe and Anusuya Badhe, from Chinchpur-Pangul village in Pathardi taluka of Ahmednagar district, performed the mahapooja along with the Thackerays.

Meanwhile, the Lalbaugcha Raja Ganesh Mandal, which installs Mumbai’s most famous Ganpati idol, on Wednesday announced cancellation of the Ganesh Chaturthi celebration this year in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The mandal will not install the Ganesh idol this year, Lalbaugcha Raja Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Mandal’s secretary Sudhir Salvi told reporters.

It will organise blood and plasma donation camps and provide financial assistance to the families of policemen who died of Covid-19, he said.

Maharashtra continued to contribute the largest number of new cases every day even as its rate of growth slowed down progressively, but the main drivers of growth were other states. Maharashtra now accounts for 29.8 per cent of India’s caseload, which is down from about 35 per cent at the end of May. The state currently has 12 per cent of all the active cases in the country. At the end of May, it had 18 per cent.

More than 3.86 lakh people in India were found infected with novel Coronavirus in the month of June alone, putting the country amongst the four worst affected nations in the world. Only the United States, Brazil and Russia have more cases, and at least one of them, Russia, is likely to be overtaken by India within a week, if the current trends continue.

India had 1.98 lakh confirmed cases of the disease on May 31, and in the next one month this number has risen to 5.85 lakh. The last two lakh cases were added in just 12 days.