Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Deaths cross 8,000 mark, CM prays for a miracle

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The country’s worst-affected state, Maharashtra, on Wednesday recorded 5,537 fresh Covid-19 cases, taking the total count to 1.8 lakh. With 198 deaths also recorded on the day, the toll crossed 8,000 as the state clocked 100 days of lockdown. With 1,487 new cases, and 73 deaths, Mumbai has touched a total of 79,145 positive cases and 4,631 deaths.
Of the 129 deaths that took place before June 29, maximum were recorded in Mumbai at 69, followed by Mira Bhayander at 23. The state’s fatality rate stands at 4.47 per cent, while Mumbai has a higher death rate of 5.8 per cent.
In the last 48 hours, 27 deaths were reported in Pune, eight in Jalgaon, five in Thane, three each in Mira Bhayander and Jalna, two in Osmanabad, and one each in Akola, Latur, Sindhudurg, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Dhule, Vasai-Virar, and Kalyan.
Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday performed a ‘mahapooja’ at the Lord Vitthal temple in Pandharpur, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. “I prayed to Mauli. We want to see a miracle. Show us a miracle. Human beings have given up. We don’t have medicine. There is nothing. How to go on with life by covering the mouth with a strip,” the Chief Minister said.
Areas in Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction saw the maximum number of deaths due to coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last week of June, when as many as 115 patients succumbed to the infection.
The number of deaths between June 24 and June 30 is almost double the toll of the week preceding it, when 59 Covid-19 patients died between June 17 and 23. While the number of deaths has increased steeply, the mortality rate has remained relatively low at 2.8 per cent, since, with expanded testing, the number of patients has increased significantly as well.