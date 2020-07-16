scorecardresearch
Wednesday, July 15, 2020
COVID19
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Death rate in state drops to below 4% first time in two months

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Update: On Wednesday, the state’s fatality rate stood at 3.96 per cent even as it recorded 223 deaths due to the infection, taking the toll to 10,695.

By: Express Web Desk | Delhi, Mumbai | Published: July 16, 2020 12:08:37 am
Municipal workers stand on a waterlogged street to keep commuters away from manholes, at Sion in Mumbai (PTI)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The death rate due to Covid-19 in Maharashtra dropped to less than 4 per cent for the first time in the last two months. On Wednesday, the state’s fatality rate stood at 3.96 per cent even as it recorded 223 deaths due to the infection, taking the toll to 10,695. A week ago, the death rate was 4.22 per cent, and a week before it was 4.47 per cent.

The state also recorded 7,975 fresh cases on the day, taking the total number to 2.75 lakh. Maharashtra is expected cross the three-lakh mark by the weekend. There are 1.11 lakh active cases to date. Mumbai recorded 1,374 new cases, taking its total count to 96,474. With 62 deaths, the toll in Mumbai climbed to 5,467.

Of the 233 deaths reported on Wednesday, half were from four regions — 62 from Mumbai, 31 from Pune, 15 from Kalyan-Dombivli, and 11 from Pimpri-Chinchwad. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region accounted for 111 deaths on Wednesday. Navi Mumbai, Thane, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mumbai, and Pune are the only corporations with more than 10,000 Covid-19 cases. Mumbai has 96,474 cases, with 32,096 in Pune, 16,071 in Kalyan-Dombivli, 15,821 in Thane, and 11,719 in Navi Mumbai.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Update: Hospitals asked to step up as Pune faces shortage of ventilators; death rate in state drops to less than 4 per cent for the first time in the last two months

The first phase of the lockdown will be exceptionally strict, with only milk and medical shops allowed to operate – in contrast to previous lockdowns when supply of vegetables was allowed. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File)

Farmers across Maharashtra say they are finding it difficult to offload their produce with the latest lockdown restrictions in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad. To stop the surge in Covid-19 cases, many municipal corporations and their neighbouring rural administrations have decided to impose a lockdown of 10-15 days.

The first phase of the lockdown will be exceptionally strict, with only milk and medical shops allowed to operate – in contrast to previous lockdowns when supply of vegetables was allowed.

Even if wholesale markets were closed in earlier lockdowns, Farmer Producers Companies (FPC) had continued to supply curated baskets in urban markets.

This closure of urban markets affects tomato growers like Deepak Bhise, who has been enjoying better prices for the last one month. Bhise, who is from Yedgaon in Junnar taluka of Pune, said the uncertainty in transport and markets had forced farmers to reduce their vegetable and tomato acreage, which had caused prices to improve in the last fortnight. “However, as the nearby urban markets of Pune and Sangamner are closed, we have to depend on traders from Mumbai, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to ensures prices do not crash,” he said.

Mumbai set to breach 1 lakh-mark this week

According to the state government data, Mumbai has recorded 17,442 coronavirus positive cases within a fortnight and it is estimated the city will breach one lakh-mark by this weekend.Until June end, MMR accounted for 50 per cent of the daily toll. Mumbai has recorded 70 deaths, followed by Thane rural and Thane city with 15 each, Bhiwandi Nizampur 12, Navi Mumbai 8, and Kalyan and Ulhasnagar with seven each. The MMR accounts for 7,174 deaths of the total 10,685 recorded in the state.

