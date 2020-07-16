Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Death rate in state drops to below 4% first time in two months

The first phase of the lockdown will be exceptionally strict, with only milk and medical shops allowed to operate – in contrast to previous lockdowns when supply of vegetables was allowed. (Express photo by Pradip Das/File)

Farmers across Maharashtra say they are finding it difficult to offload their produce with the latest lockdown restrictions in Pune, Mumbai, Thane and Aurangabad. To stop the surge in Covid-19 cases, many municipal corporations and their neighbouring rural administrations have decided to impose a lockdown of 10-15 days.

Even if wholesale markets were closed in earlier lockdowns, Farmer Producers Companies (FPC) had continued to supply curated baskets in urban markets.

This closure of urban markets affects tomato growers like Deepak Bhise, who has been enjoying better prices for the last one month. Bhise, who is from Yedgaon in Junnar taluka of Pune, said the uncertainty in transport and markets had forced farmers to reduce their vegetable and tomato acreage, which had caused prices to improve in the last fortnight. “However, as the nearby urban markets of Pune and Sangamner are closed, we have to depend on traders from Mumbai, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh to ensures prices do not crash,” he said.

Mumbai set to breach 1 lakh-mark this week

According to the state government data, Mumbai has recorded 17,442 coronavirus positive cases within a fortnight and it is estimated the city will breach one lakh-mark by this weekend.Until June end, MMR accounted for 50 per cent of the daily toll. Mumbai has recorded 70 deaths, followed by Thane rural and Thane city with 15 each, Bhiwandi Nizampur 12, Navi Mumbai 8, and Kalyan and Ulhasnagar with seven each. The MMR accounts for 7,174 deaths of the total 10,685 recorded in the state.