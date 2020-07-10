Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Three more state prisons report Covid cases in last 2 weeks

Health workers decontaminate themselves before removing the PPE suits after a Covid checkup round in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty) Health workers decontaminate themselves before removing the PPE suits after a Covid checkup round in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 2,30,599 on Thursday with the addition of 6,875 new cases, while 219 deaths – 68 of them in Mumbai – took the toll to 9,667, according to the state health department.

The Maharashtra unit of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has urged the state government to grant permission to qualified and registered pathologists and microbiologists to conduct antigen tests to detect Covid-19. If the sanction is given, then testing can be immediately carried out and results will be available in 30 minutes.

Over the last two weeks, three new prisons in Maharashtra have reported coronavirus infections among inmates and staff, taking the number of affected prisons to 13 and Covid-19 cases in state prisons to 762, which includes 166 staff members. These numbers include 132 new cases among inmates of Nagpur Central Prison, reported on Thursday.

Unlike Delhi, the new infections in Maharashtra still far outnumber the daily recoveries, and that is what has been happening at the national level too. The total number of infections in the country has now crossed 7.67 lakh, out of which more than 4.76 lakh, or about 62 per cent, have already recovered from the disease. More than 21,000 people, or about 2.75 per cent of those infected, have so far died.