Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus Live Updates: 2.06 lakh cases; BMC-run hospitals to begin using Remdesivir from today

Maharashtra Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: The death toll in Mumbai inched closer towards the 5,000 mark after the total rose to 4,899 on Sunday. Over 80 per cent fatalities due to Covid-19 have been recorded among patients above 50 years, an analysis of data released by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation shows. While Mumbai’s mortality rate is currently six per cent, the average death rate among patients above 50 years is 15 per cent, it has found.

While the statewide count stood at 2.06 lakh, as many as 84,524 have been infected in the city. Overall, the city accounts for 41 per cent of the state’s Covid-19 load.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that a decision on reopening hotels and restaurants will be taken soon after finalising a standard operating procedure (SOP) to be followed by the industry. “There are no hurdles in reopening hotels but they will have to adhere to the SOP formulated by the state government. The SOP is being prepared and will be finalised soon. Then, the decision on reopening hotels and restaurants can be taken,” he said.