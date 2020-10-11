Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Nearly 11,500 infected in single day, overall caseload exceeds 1.5 million

As many as 26,440 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 12,55,779.

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: With nearly 11,500 cases in a single day, Maharashtra’s coronavirus tally on Saturday increased to 1,517,434, a health official said. At least 308 deaths were also reported during the day, which took the death toll to 40,040, the official added. As many as 26,440 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 12,55,779.

In Pimpri Chinchwad, a 21-year-old student died at the jumbo Covid facility at Nehrunagar two hours after she was discharged from a private hospital due to shortage of ICU beds. “On Saturday morning, doctors at the hospital said they had no ICU bed available and therefore she should be shifted to another hospital,” said Anita Adhikari, a relative of the patient and president of Nari Shakti Sanstha, Pimpri-Chinchwad.

Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking has presented a deficit budget of Rs 1,887 crore for financial year 2021-22. Officials attributed the huge gap between BEST’s earning and expenditure to the social distancing norms it has to follow on buses. BEST is allowing only one passenger per seat and limited number of standing passengers. BEST committee member Ravi Raja said, “The losses it has incurred in the last six months will have a huge bearing on the estimated budget for 2021-22. Once the actual budget for 2020-21 is out on March 21, the exact losses of the ongoing year will be clear and how badly it has hit BEST’s account books for the coming year.”