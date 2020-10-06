Maharashtra Coronavirus LIVE updates: Only 30% restaurants re-open; spike in unemployment

Prabhu Shisharnappa Banshette, 37, offers rides to citizens, including Covid-19 patients, wearing a PPE kit in Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: A spike in Maharashtra’s unemployment rate in August is threatening the revival of the Covid-hit economy, a government report has said. According to a finance department report, the latest uptick in unemployment was due to imposition of micro lockdowns in several parts of the state, the loss of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and end of the kharif sowing season.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 14,53,653 on Monday with a single-day addition of 10,244 fresh cases, state health department said. With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count went up to 38,347 in the state, it said. 133 of the 263 fatalities were from the past 48 hours, while 58 deaths had occurred last week. Remaining 72 deaths were from the period before the last week. “In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported today,” the department said in a statement.

Even as the industry welcomes reopening of restaurants and bars in Maharashtra on Monday, the biggest remains transportation and accommodation for staff, which is directly connected to safety protocols. Most restaurants that reopened on Monday have staff rooms close to their establishments. The BMC has allowed restaurants, cafes, dining halls and bars to reopen with 33 per cent occupancy, as opposed to the state government’s rule of 50 per cent. The civic body’s circular further said that if all the standard operating procedures (issued by the tourism department) are properly observed, then the capacity will automatically increase to 50 per cent from November 1.