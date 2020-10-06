scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, October 06, 2020
Hathras case
Live now

Maharashtra Coronavirus LIVE updates: Only 30% restaurants re-open; spike in unemployment

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,53,653 on Monday with a single-day addition of 10,244 fresh cases. With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count went up to 38,347 in the state

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: October 6, 2020 9:28:00 am
Prabhu Shisharnappa Banshette, 37, offers rides to citizens, including Covid-19 patients, wearing a PPE kit in Pune. (Express Photo: Pavan Khengre)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: A spike in Maharashtra’s unemployment rate in August is threatening the revival of the Covid-hit economy, a government report has said. According to a finance department report, the latest uptick in unemployment was due to imposition of micro lockdowns in several parts of the state, the loss of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) and end of the kharif sowing season.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 14,53,653 on Monday with a single-day addition of 10,244 fresh cases, state health department said. With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count went up to 38,347 in the state, it said. 133 of the 263 fatalities were from the past 48 hours, while 58 deaths had occurred last week. Remaining 72 deaths were from the period before the last week. “In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported today,” the department said in a statement.

Even as the industry welcomes reopening of restaurants and bars in Maharashtra on Monday, the biggest remains transportation and accommodation for staff, which is directly connected to safety protocols. Most restaurants that reopened on Monday have staff rooms close to their establishments. The BMC has allowed restaurants, cafes, dining halls and bars to reopen with 33 per cent occupancy, as opposed to the state government’s rule of 50 per cent. The civic body’s circular further said that if all the standard operating procedures (issued by the tourism department) are properly observed, then the capacity will automatically increase to 50 per cent from November 1.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Restaurants, bars reopen; Over 14 lakh cases, nearly 40,000 deaths in Maharashtra. Follow latest news and updates below.

09:28 (IST)06 Oct 2020
Maharashtra adds 10,244 new COVID-19 cases, 12,982 recover; 263 die

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 14,53,653 on Monday with a single-day addition of 10,244 fresh cases, state health department said. With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the total fatality count went up to 38,347 in the state, it said. 133 of the 263 fatalities were from the past 48 hours, while 58 deaths had occurred last week. Remaining 72 deaths were from the period before the last week. "In the process of updating figures as per the portal, all these deaths have been reported today," the department said in a statement. Of the total deaths reported on Monday, 47 were from Mumbai, while Pune city and Kolhapur district (excluding Kolhapur city) saw 21 fatalities each.

coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, unlock 5.0, unlock 5 news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, pune coronavirus news, thane coronavirus news, pune coronavirus cases today update, maharashtra lockdown A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on September 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Even as the industry welcomes reopening of restaurants and bars in Maharashtra on Monday, the difficulty over staff mobility with lockdown continuing till the end of the month, funds and maintenance issues are expected to make it a staggered process over the month, the industry said. "The option to re-open restaurants comes as a big relief to restaurateurs. Although, it is a good development, not all restaurants are geared up to re-open immediately. We expect only around 30 per cent of the restaurants to open starting Monday and the rest will re-open gradually through the month," PTI quoted Hotel and Restaurant Association of Western India (HRAWI) senior vice-president Pradeep Shetty as saying in a statement.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload rose to 14,53,653 on Monday with a single-day addition of fresh cases, state health department said. With 263 new people succumbing to the infection, the state's total fatality count went up to 38,347, it said. 133 of the 263 fatalities were from the past 48 hours, while 58 deaths had occurred last week.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope Sunday said that in Mumbai, state's covid-19 hotspot, social distancing is difficult to follow due to overcrowding. "Now the frequency of local trains in Mumbai has increased and restaurants are opening. It is difficult to follow social distancing as the city is overcrowded. But people have to follow the norms and protect themselves from the virus as health is precious," Tope said while reassuring that the state will do everything to provide health care facilities to Mumbai patients.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd