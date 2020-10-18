Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: With one-third passenger capacity, metro services to restart this week

Metro Rail services were stopped following the announcement of the nationwide lockdown starting March 25.

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai’s metro services, set to restart this week will have only one-third of the passenger traffic and the number of trains will be reduced to half of the pre-covid levels. The cut in services, passengers and operational timings are implemented to ensure passenger safety and other Covid prevention measures. Only 200 services will run as compared to 400 services earlier. Similarly against 1,350 people per service earlier, now the train will carry only 360 people.

With all Covid-10 safety measures in place, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Saturday said that gymnasiums and fitness centres in the state will be allowed to reopen from Dussehra(October 25). “Gymnasiums and fitness centres are for the welfare of citizens, so care should be taken to ensure that there is no virus spread. The SoPs should be strictly followed,” he said.

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Saturday increased to 15,86,321 with 10,259 new cases. The state also reported 250 deaths, taking its death toll to 41,965, he said. A total of 14,238 patients were discharged after treatment, taking the tally of recovered people to 13,58,606. There are 1,85,270 active patients in the state now.