Maharashtra coronavirus Live Updates: 10,552 fresh cases; Shiv Sena slams Guv, BJP over temple reopening demand

A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on September 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Shiv Sena on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari who recently wrote to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding the immediate reopening places of worship. In an unusually worded official letter, the Governor had mockingly asked if the Sena leader had “suddenly turned secular.”

According to an editorial published in the party mouthpiece Saamana, the BJP has been “exposed” on this issue. It said that the Maharashtra Governor should be recalled if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah wish to preserve the “prestige” of Raj Bhavan. It further said restaurants have opened with strict Covid safety protocol, but reopening temples will see crowding.

If the BJP wants temples to reopen, then there should be a national policy, it said, adding that several important temples in the country are closed. “Even the gods must be ringing the temple bells in happiness,” it said. “If the sound of ringing bells has reached Modi and Shah, then they will recall the Governor to preserve the prestige of Raj Bhavan,” the Saamana editorial said.

After recording low caseload for two days in a row, Maharashtra recorded slightly higher number of Covid cases on Wednesday with 10,552 infections. On Tuesday, the state reported 8,522 cases and on Monday 7,089 cases. Officials attributed the fall in cases on both days to weekend lag when fewer tests are conducted. Maharashtra has touched 15.54 lakh cases with 158 Covid deaths on Wednesday, taking the toll to 40,859.