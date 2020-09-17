Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: With single-day addition of over 23,000 cases, state’s tally crosses 11 lakh

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally spiked to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 new cases, the state health department said. With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said. Mumbai city reported 2,378 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,75,974 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,280, including 50 in the day.
Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the spurt in COVID-19 cases was due to the way the unlocking process was undertaken and also people not following stipulated norms. He said the state government is taking all possible measures to bring down the cases in the state.
On the other hand, in a touching gesture, the Thane city police celebrated the birthday of a seven-year-old boy, after his coronavirus-infected father tweeted about his absence on the special day, an official said. The police swung into action after a COVID-19 patient approached them on Twitter late on Monday night, requesting them to celebrate his son’s birthday, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Shil Daighar police station said.
Police have managed to find a married man, who eloped with his lover to Indore in June after lying to his family that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and that he would not survive the infection. According to police, on June 24, Manish Mishra, a supervisor, employed with a clearing agent at JNPT in Navi Mumbai, called his wife and told her that he had tested positive for the virus. He also told her that he would not survive and then switched off his phone, police said. Police further said his family filed a missing persons complaint the next day after he did not return home. Read the news here