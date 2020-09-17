scorecardresearch
Thursday, September 17, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: With single-day addition of over 23,000 cases, state’s tally crosses 11 lakh

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: State health minister Rajesh Tope said the spurt in COVID-19 cases was due to the way the unlocking process was undertaken and also people not following stipulated norms.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: September 17, 2020 7:16:15 am
Covid testing in progress at the Navi Mumbai Mahanagar Palika's Meenatai Thackrey Hospital in Nerul East

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally spiked to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 new cases, the state health department said. With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said. Mumbai city reported 2,378 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,75,974 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,280, including 50 in the day.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the spurt in COVID-19 cases was due to the way the unlocking process was undertaken and also people not following stipulated norms. He said the state government is taking all possible measures to bring down the cases in the state.

On the other hand, in a touching gesture, the Thane city police celebrated the birthday of a seven-year-old boy, after his coronavirus-infected father tweeted about his absence on the special day, an official said. The police swung into action after a COVID-19 patient approached them on Twitter late on Monday night, requesting them to celebrate his son’s birthday, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Shil Daighar police station said.

Maharashtra's tally crosses 11 lakh-mark, while death toll nears 31,000. Follow for more LIVE updates

07:16 (IST)17 Sep 2020
Married man told family he had Covid, won’t live; eloped with girlfriend to Indore: Police

Police have managed to find a married man, who eloped with his lover to Indore in June after lying to his family that he had tested positive for the novel coronavirus, and that he would not survive the infection. According to police, on June 24, Manish Mishra, a supervisor, employed with a clearing agent at JNPT in Navi Mumbai, called his wife and told her that he had tested positive for the virus. He also told her that he would not survive and then switched off his phone, police said. Police further said his family filed a missing persons complaint the next day after he did not return home. Read the news here

coronavirus, coronavirus latest news, india coronavirus cases, corona news, coronavirus today news, corona cases in india, india news, coronavirus news, covid 19 india, corona news, corona latest news, india coronavirus, coronavirus latest news in india, lockdown news, corona cases news, total corona cases in india Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates:

An officer of the NCB team probing into the narcotics case, in which actor Rhea Chakraborty along with 17 others has been arrested, tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. Four other members of the SIT have tested negative.

“All members of the NCB SIT got tested for Covid-19. The team member, who was earlier tested positive, has been quarantined and all other team members tested negative,” K P S Malhotra, Deputy Director, NCB, said.

Meanwhile, the BMC has sought help from corporators to conduct ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign in Mumbai as part of the state government’s outreach campaign to check the health status of over 40 lakh households in Mumbai to contain the spread of Covid-19.

