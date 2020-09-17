Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: With single-day addition of over 23,000 cases, state’s tally crosses 11 lakh

Covid testing in progress at the Navi Mumbai Mahanagar Palika's Meenatai Thackrey Hospital in Nerul East

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally spiked to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 new cases, the state health department said. With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said. Mumbai city reported 2,378 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,75,974 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,280, including 50 in the day.

Meanwhile, state health minister Rajesh Tope said the spurt in COVID-19 cases was due to the way the unlocking process was undertaken and also people not following stipulated norms. He said the state government is taking all possible measures to bring down the cases in the state.

On the other hand, in a touching gesture, the Thane city police celebrated the birthday of a seven-year-old boy, after his coronavirus-infected father tweeted about his absence on the special day, an official said. The police swung into action after a COVID-19 patient approached them on Twitter late on Monday night, requesting them to celebrate his son’s birthday, senior inspector Chandrakant Jadhav of Shil Daighar police station said.