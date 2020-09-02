Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 8 lakh cases, and nearly 25,000 deaths

Door to door screening for temperature and oxygen level by health workers in Mankhud area. (File Photo)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates:

In its Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Maharashtra government has announced significantly eased restrictions, including allowing inter-district movement of persons and goods, raising attendance in its offices and allowing hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Schools and colleges, however, will remain closed. Cinema halls and swimming pools will also continue to remain shut till September 30.

All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued from time to time. Liquor shops will continue to operate.

All private offices may operate up to 30% strength as per requirement. However, all the employers will take sensitization programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not affected. A Vigilance Officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms like social distancing, face coverings, etc. to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Staggering of office timings should be encouraged and only work related movement will be allowed.

International air travel of passengers will not be allowed, except as permitted by MHA. The metro will also remain closed.

Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be barred.

Read | Maharashtra Unlock 4.0 Guidelines: What’s allowed, and what’s not

National Directives for Covid-19 management

1) Face coverings — wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in work places and during transport.

2) Social distancing — Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 Gaz Ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.

3) Gatherings — large public gatherings / congregations continue to remain prohibited. Marriage related Gatherings — Number of guests not to exceed 50. Funeral / last rites related Gatherings — Number of persons not to exceed 20.

4) Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the concerned authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.

5) Consumption of liquor, Paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited.