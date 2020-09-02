Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 8 lakh cases, and nearly 25,000 deaths
Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus News, Unlock 4.0 Guidelines Live Updates: The state detected 15,765 infections on Tuesday, taking its Covid-19 tally to 8,08,306. With 320 deaths, the toll rose to 24,903.
At the Koperkherane Lokmanya Tilak Engineering College, a JEE examination centre in Navi Mumbai, on September 1, 2020.
(Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar)
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashtra crossed the 8 lakh mark Tuesday, another grim milestone for the state that is powering India’s Covid-19 caseload. Maharashtra detected 15,765 infections, taking the state’s tally to 8,08,306. With 320 deaths, the toll rose to 24,903.
Mumbai reported 1,142 new cases on Tuesday, taking its count to 1,46,947. Of this, 20,067 cases are active, meaning patients are being treated for the disease. With 35 deaths on Tuesday, the toll now stands at 7,693. Meanwhile, Pune, which has the most number of active cases in the country, reported 1,738 new cases, taking its tally to 1,02,849. It also registered 40 deaths; the city’s toll is now 2,579.
In line with the Centre’s Unlock 4.0 guidelines, Maharashtra has eased restrictions on a number of activities. This includes allowing inter-district movement of persons and goods, raising attendance in offices and allowing hotels and lodges to operation at 100 per cent capacity. Schools and colleges will remain closed across the state.
Live Blog
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus News Live Updates: Over 8 lakh cases, and nearly 25,000 deaths; Uddhav Thackeray govt eases restrictions under Unlock 4.0.
Door to door screening for temperature and oxygen level by health workers in Mankhud area. (File Photo)
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates:
In its Unlock 4.0 guidelines, the Maharashtra government has announced significantly eased restrictions, including allowing inter-district movement of persons and goods, raising attendance in its offices and allowing hotels and lodges to operate at 100 per cent capacity. Schools and colleges, however, will remain closed. Cinema halls and swimming pools will also continue to remain shut till September 30.
All non-essential shops will be allowed to continue as per relaxations and guidelines issued from time to time. Liquor shops will continue to operate.
All private offices may operate up to 30% strength as per requirement. However, all the employers will take sensitization programs to educate the employees to take adequate precautions on returning home so that vulnerable group especially the elderly is not affected. A Vigilance Officer will be appointed in every office for ensuring the norms like social distancing, face coverings, etc. to avoid the spread of Covid-19. Staggering of office timings should be encouraged and only work related movement will be allowed.
International air travel of passengers will not be allowed, except as permitted by MHA. The metro will also remain closed.
Social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural, religious functions and other large congregations will be barred.
1) Face coverings — wearing of face cover is compulsory in public places, in work places and during transport.
2) Social distancing — Individuals must maintain a minimum distance of 6 feet (2 Gaz Ki doori) in public places. Shops will ensure physical distancing among customers and will not allow more than five persons at one time.
3) Gatherings — large public gatherings / congregations continue to remain prohibited. Marriage related Gatherings — Number of guests not to exceed 50. Funeral / last rites related Gatherings — Number of persons not to exceed 20.
4) Spitting in public places will be punishable with fine, as may be prescribed by the concerned authority in accordance with its laws, rules or regulations.
5) Consumption of liquor, Paan, gutka, tobacco, etc in public places is prohibited.
In the 24 hours ending 9 am Wednesday, India detected 78,357 cases of the novel coronavirus and 1,045 deaths. This takes the country's tally to 37,69,524, including 8,01,282 active cases, 29,019,09 recoveries and 66,333 deaths. Maharashtra has over one-fourth of India's caseload.
Good morning, and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The number of novel coronavirus cases in the state crossed the 8 lakh mark Tuesday. Maharashtra detected 15,765 infections, taking the state’s tally to 8,08,306. With 320 deaths, the toll rose to 24,903. Follow this blog for the latest news and updates.