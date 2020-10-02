Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Patients above 60 account for 65% deaths in Pune, reveals survey

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra added 16,476 cases of the novel coronavirus to its tally on Thursday, taking its overall count to over 14 lakh. The toll rose to 37,056 after the state reported 394 additional deaths. Maharashtra has extended its lockdown till October 31, but eased certain restrictions.
Restaurants, cafes and bars are gearing up to reopen on October 5, following directions issued by the state government relaxing restrictions on more activities. However, apart from a dearth of staff, restaurateurs are also grappling with issues of space to ensure social distancing.
Mumbai detected 2,352 new cases of Covid-19 and 43 deaths, taking the city’s tally to 2,07,620, including 8,972 deaths. A second serological survey in Mumbai has revealed that 45 per cent of the slum population surveyed, and 18 per cent in non-slum pockets, was exposed to the disease. The survey was conducted in mid-August. Similar to the first sero-survey, more women were found exposed to and with antibodies against the novel coronavirus than men.
Meanwhile, Pune registered 2,656 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total positive cases in the district so far to 2,86,677. With 69 deaths on the same day, the toll increased to 6,598. An analysis of 3,345 deaths due to the coronavirus in Pune till September 29 has found that a majority had co-morbid conditions. At least 99 were brought dead and 2,206 persons, nearly 60 per cent, were above the age of 60.
Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The state added 16,476 cases of the novel coronavirus to its tally on Thursday, taking the overall count to over 14 lakh. The toll rose to 37,056 after the state reported 394 additional deaths.