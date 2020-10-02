scorecardresearch
Friday, October 02, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Patients above 60 account for 65% deaths in Pune, reveals survey

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Pune registered 2,656 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total positive cases in the district so far to 2,86,677. With 69 deaths on the same day, the toll increased to 6,598.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: October 2, 2020 10:25:22 am
coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, unlock 5.0, unlock 5 news, maharashtra coronavirus news,maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, pune coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, pune coronavirus news, thane coronavirus news, pune coronavirus cases today update, maharashtra lockdownA health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on September 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra added 16,476 cases of the novel coronavirus to its tally on Thursday, taking its overall count to over 14 lakh. The toll rose to 37,056 after the state reported 394 additional deaths. Maharashtra has extended its lockdown till October 31, but eased certain restrictions.

Restaurants, cafes and bars are gearing up to reopen on October 5, following directions issued by the state government relaxing restrictions on more activities. However, apart from a dearth of staff, restaurateurs are also grappling with issues of space to ensure social distancing.

Mumbai detected 2,352 new cases of Covid-19 and 43 deaths, taking the city’s tally to 2,07,620, including 8,972 deaths. A second serological survey in Mumbai has revealed that 45 per cent of the slum population surveyed, and 18 per cent in non-slum pockets, was exposed to the disease. The survey was conducted in mid-August. Similar to the first sero-survey, more women were found exposed to and with antibodies against the novel coronavirus than men.

Meanwhile, Pune registered 2,656 cases of Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total positive cases in the district so far to 2,86,677. With 69 deaths on the same day, the toll increased to 6,598. An analysis of 3,345 deaths due to the coronavirus in Pune till September 29 has found that a majority had co-morbid conditions. At least 99 were brought dead and 2,206 persons, nearly 60 per cent, were above the age of 60.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: 14 lakh cases, 37,000 deaths; second serological survey in Mumbai; Pune cases over 2.86 lakh; Unlock 5.0 guidelines allow restaurants, bars to reopen on October 5. Follow latest news and updates below.

10:25 (IST)02 Oct 2020
Maharashtra coronavirus news: Over 14 lakh cases of Covid-19

Good morning and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The state added 16,476 cases of the novel coronavirus to its tally on Thursday, taking the overall count to over 14 lakh. The toll rose to 37,056 after the state reported 394 additional deaths.

Mumbai covid-19, mumbai covid cases, mumbai sero survey, mumbai slums covid antibodies, covid antibodies in mumbai slum people, indian express news The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) second round of survey covered 5,384 people in three wards – Matunga (F North), Dahisar (R North) and Chembur (M West). (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai serological survey findings

A second serological survey in Mumbai has revealed that 45 per cent of the slum population surveyed, and 18 per cent in non-slum pockets, was exposed to the disease. The survey was conducted in mid-August. Similar to the first sero-survey, more women were found exposed to and with antibodies against the novel coronavirus than men.

The latest findings are starkly different from the first survey in July, when 57 per cent people in slums and 16 per cent in non-slums were found exposed.

Maharashtra Unlock 5.0: Govt positive on reopening cinema halls

The Maharashtra government is positive about reopening cinema halls and theatres but its priority is to ensure safety of citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Thursday. During a meeting with representatives of the Theatre Owners Association, Deshmukh said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. Cinema halls and theaters have been shut since last six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas are the time when people make a beeline for theatres and cinema halls. This is a good time to restart them. The government is thinking how to reopen them as people's health and safety is paramount," he said. Deshmukh said at present, phase 5 of the unlock process is underway wherein hotels, restaurants, bars have been allowed to open in the state, but cinema halls and theatres will remain closed.

Mumbai BMC orders 72,000 Remdisevir injections

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that it has ordered 72,000 vials of the Remdisevir injection for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. It has received the first batch of 10,000 vials which were distributed to various hospitals and jumbo (large-scale) COVID-19 treatment facilities in the city, the BMC said in a release. The highest 1,700 vials were handed over to the Director of Medical Education and major hospitals, 1,200 vials to Seven Hills Hospital and800 vials each to KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals in the city, it said in a release.

