Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Patients above 60 account for 65% deaths in Pune, reveals survey

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s (BMC) second round of survey covered 5,384 people in three wards – Matunga (F North), Dahisar (R North) and Chembur (M West). (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Mumbai serological survey findings

A second serological survey in Mumbai has revealed that 45 per cent of the slum population surveyed, and 18 per cent in non-slum pockets, was exposed to the disease. The survey was conducted in mid-August. Similar to the first sero-survey, more women were found exposed to and with antibodies against the novel coronavirus than men.

The latest findings are starkly different from the first survey in July, when 57 per cent people in slums and 16 per cent in non-slums were found exposed.

Maharashtra Unlock 5.0: Govt positive on reopening cinema halls

The Maharashtra government is positive about reopening cinema halls and theatres but its priority is to ensure safety of citizens amid the COVID-19 pandemic, state Cultural Affairs Minister Amit Deshmukh said on Thursday. During a meeting with representatives of the Theatre Owners Association, Deshmukh said he would discuss the matter with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat. Cinema halls and theaters have been shut since last six months in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dussehra, Diwali, Christmas are the time when people make a beeline for theatres and cinema halls. This is a good time to restart them. The government is thinking how to reopen them as people's health and safety is paramount," he said. Deshmukh said at present, phase 5 of the unlock process is underway wherein hotels, restaurants, bars have been allowed to open in the state, but cinema halls and theatres will remain closed.

Mumbai BMC orders 72,000 Remdisevir injections

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday that it has ordered 72,000 vials of the Remdisevir injection for the treatment of critical COVID-19 patients. It has received the first batch of 10,000 vials which were distributed to various hospitals and jumbo (large-scale) COVID-19 treatment facilities in the city, the BMC said in a release. The highest 1,700 vials were handed over to the Director of Medical Education and major hospitals, 1,200 vials to Seven Hills Hospital and800 vials each to KEM, Sion and Nair hospitals in the city, it said in a release.