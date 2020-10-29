Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 1.6 million cases; 91 deaths in 24 hours

At a Covid testing centre in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 6,738 cases in a single day, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 1,660,766 on Wednesday, a state health department official said. With 91 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities also increased to 43,554.

Covid-19 patients, prescribed convalescent plasma therapy, have been facing difficulties in plasma procurement as blood banks in Mumbai have been insisting on replacement donors or extra deposits in cases where a replacement donor is not available immediately. On Tuesday, the state government issued a circular to all blood banks directing them to refrain from making replacement donor mandatory. It also asked blood banks not to charge beyond Rs 5,500 for a single unit of plasma. Though treatment of coronavirus patients through convalescent plasma therapy has dipped following questions over its efficacy, a few doctors have continued to prescribe it.

In Navi Mumbai, four people were arrested after they allegedly ransacked the Covid ICU ward in the Vashi municipal hospital early on Wednesday, following the death of their relative. The municipal commissioner has approached police to provide security at the hospital. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will also beef up municipal security outside ICUs.