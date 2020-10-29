Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 1.6 million cases; 91 deaths in 24 hours

scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 29, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: October 29, 2020 10:33:07 am
At a Covid testing centre in Mumbai.

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 6,738 cases in a single day, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 1,660,766 on Wednesday, a state health department official said. With 91 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities also increased to 43,554.

Covid-19 patients, prescribed convalescent plasma therapy, have been facing difficulties in plasma procurement as blood banks in Mumbai have been insisting on replacement donors or extra deposits in cases where a replacement donor is not available immediately. On Tuesday, the state government issued a circular to all blood banks directing them to refrain from making replacement donor mandatory. It also asked blood banks not to charge beyond Rs 5,500 for a single unit of plasma. Though treatment of coronavirus patients through convalescent plasma therapy has dipped following questions over its efficacy, a few doctors have continued to prescribe it.

In Navi Mumbai, four people were arrested after they allegedly ransacked the Covid ICU ward in the Vashi municipal hospital early on Wednesday, following the death of their relative. The municipal commissioner has approached police to provide security at the hospital. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will also beef up municipal security outside ICUs.

10:33 (IST)29 Oct 2020
Four held for ‘ransacking’ hospital following relative’s death in Navi Mumbai

Four people in Navi Mumbai were arrested after they allegedly ransacked the Covid ICU ward in the Vashi municipal hospital early on Wednesday, following the death of their relative. The municipal commissioner has approached police to provide security at the hospital. The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation will also beef up municipal security outside ICUs. “Nobody from among the staff was injured. But our property was damaged. We are yet to assess the extent of the damage,” said Municipal Commissioner Abhijeet Bangar. “It is understandable that the family had complaints about the treatment. But damaging hospital property is uncalled for. We have CCTV footage as evidence,” he added. Click here to read more

10:29 (IST)29 Oct 2020
Over 1.6 million Covid cases in Maharashtra

With 6,738 cases in a single day, the Covid-19 tally in Maharashtra rose to 1,660,766 on Wednesday, a state health department official said. With 91 more people succumbing to the infection, the number of fatalities also increased to 43,554. Follow this space for all the latest updates. 

Sanitisation process underway at Deccan Gymkhana Bus Stand in Pune.

A total of 8,430 patients were discharged in Maharashtra on Wednesday, which took the tally of recovered persons to 14,86,926, an official said.

With this, the number of active cases in the state stands at 1,29,746.

Mumbai city reported 1,354 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,54,240, while its death toll rose to 10,196 with the addition of 31 latest fatalities.

Mumbai division, which comprises Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 2,502 new cases, which took its total count to 5,77,078. A total of 17,835 people have died so far in this region, the official said.

The number of cases in Pune division stood at 4,21,903 and deaths at 9,456, while Nashik division's cumulative case tally reached 2,22,299 and death toll mounted to 4,204, he said.

-- From PTI