scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Death toll rises to 10,482 in the state, with 193 fresh fatalities

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19), Lockdown News Live Update: State Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant Monday reiterated the government's stand that conducting final-year university exams would not be feasible amid the outbreak.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 14, 2020 12:25:31 am
coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai latest news, mumbai coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, thane corona cases, covid 19 news, pune coronavirus news, thane coronavirus news, maharashtra news, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai live news, mumbai covid 19 news, lockdown, pune coronavirus At least 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the state, pushing up the number of recoveries to 1,44,507, the health department statement said.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra recorded 6,497 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,60,924 on Monday, while 193 more patients succumbed to the infection, of which 47 were in Mumbai, the state health department said.

With 193 fresh deaths, the toll rose to 10,482, said a statement from the health department here. At least 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the state, pushing up the number of recoveries to 1,44,507, the statement said. As per the health department, 6,87,353 people are under home quarantine and 41,660 in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday reiterated the state government’s stand that conducting final-year university exams as per the revised guidelines of the UGC would not be feasible due to the coronavirus outbreak. Samant said the state government was not against holding exams but was of the view that it would be improper to do so amid the outbreak.

A 38-year-old policeman died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, the police said. The deceased, a police naik, was a resident of Murbad taluka in neighbouring Thane district. He was attached to the Valiv police station at Vasai in Palghar. After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. Navadkar said 135 personnel in the district have so far tested positive for coronavirus and two of them have died.

Live Blog

Maharashtra's case tally rose to 2,60,924 on Monday, with the death toll at 10,482. Follow this space for more updates

00:25 (IST)14 Jul 2020
Pune: 2-wheelers allowed for workers, officials say industries need to follow norms

Even as the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) on Monday eased some of the strict restrictions for industrial units, the civic administration decided to allow industrial workers to use two-wheelers to commute to their workplaces. The district collectorate also appealed to industries to extend their cooperation in tackling the pandemic. Read More

coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai latest news, mumbai coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, thane corona cases, covid 19 news, pune coronavirus news, thane coronavirus news, maharashtra news, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai live news, mumbai covid 19 news, lockdown, pune coronavirus The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,807 cases, taking the tally to 1,76,867.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, accounted for the highest 3,807 cases, taking the tally to 1,76,867, while the death toll rose to 7,398. Out of the total 193 fatalities, 117 occurred in the MMR, which includes areas of districts adjoining Mumbai.

In the MMR, Thane city and Kalyan-Dombivali, the two satellite cities which are among the worst-hit areas, saw their count rising to 15,110 and 15,105 cases, respectively. Kalyan-Dombivali registered 494 new cases, while Nashik city recorded 148 fresh infections.

Pimpri-Chinchwad in Pune district logged 367 new cases. Jalgaon district saw 179 new cases, Aurangabad district 105 and Jalna district recorded 100 fresh infections, the statement said.

Meanwhile, the state government has decided that final year marks will be decided by the performance in previous semesters and aggregate marks, while students wanting to appear for exams will be given the opportunity once the pandemic is over.

"Universities have been directed to issue graduation certificates to students who don't wish to appear for the examinations. Those who wish to appear for it must give us their request in writing," state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant said.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd