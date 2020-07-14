Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Death toll rises to 10,482 in the state, with 193 fresh fatalities

At least 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the state, pushing up the number of recoveries to 1,44,507, the health department statement said. At least 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the state, pushing up the number of recoveries to 1,44,507, the health department statement said.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra recorded 6,497 new cases of COVID-19, taking its tally to 2,60,924 on Monday, while 193 more patients succumbed to the infection, of which 47 were in Mumbai, the state health department said.

With 193 fresh deaths, the toll rose to 10,482, said a statement from the health department here. At least 4,182 people were discharged from hospitals in the state, pushing up the number of recoveries to 1,44,507, the statement said. As per the health department, 6,87,353 people are under home quarantine and 41,660 in institutional quarantine.

Meanwhile, state Higher and Technical Education Minister Uday Samant on Monday reiterated the state government’s stand that conducting final-year university exams as per the revised guidelines of the UGC would not be feasible due to the coronavirus outbreak. Samant said the state government was not against holding exams but was of the view that it would be improper to do so amid the outbreak.

A 38-year-old policeman died of COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Palghar district on Monday, the police said. The deceased, a police naik, was a resident of Murbad taluka in neighbouring Thane district. He was attached to the Valiv police station at Vasai in Palghar. After he tested positive for coronavirus, he was admitted to a hospital, where he was undergoing treatment. Navadkar said 135 personnel in the district have so far tested positive for coronavirus and two of them have died.