scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 19, 2020
COVID19
Live now

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records 9,518 cases Sunday, highest single-day rise

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Update: Across the state, 258 people succumbed to Covid-19, up from the previous-day toll of 144. With this, the state has reported a toll of 11,854 deaths so far.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: July 20, 2020 2:08:34 am
coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news Healthcare staff collect swabs of elderly people for Covid-19 tests in Dadar West, on Saturday, July 18. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reported 9,518 Covid-19 cases on Sunday – the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic. The last highest spike was recorded three days ago at 8,641. Overall, 3.1 lakh cases have been recorded in the state since March.

Across the state, 258 people succumbed to Covid-19, up from the previous-day toll of 144. With this, the state has reported a toll of 11,854 deaths so far.

Also Read | In 1 month, 108% rise in Covid cases in high-rises: BMC

While all 36 districts recorded Covid-19 cases on Sunday, at least 12 recorded more than 100 cases. Mumbai accounted for only 10 per cent of the cases at 1,038, while Pune surpassed it with 1,812 cases

In what indicates a fast viral transmission in areas other than Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), districts like Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli, which had been recording one or two cases, are now showing an increased count. Gadchiroli reported 17, Chandrapur 14, Bhandara eight, Wardha five and Gondia four cases on Sunday.

Coronavirus Explained
Click here for more

It took only six days for the state to record around 50,000 cases. Of the cases recorded on Sunday, about 30 per cent (2,860) were recorded in the MMR, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (851), Nashik (565), Raigad (385), Aurangabad (318), Vasai Virar (276), Kolhapur (206), Panvel (187) and Jalgaon (148).

While prediction models have not been entirely accurate, state health officials said they expect Maharashtra to peak with 25,000 to 30,000 cases per day by August or September.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: While all 36 districts recorded Covid-19 cases on Sunday, at least 12 recorded more than 100 cases.  Follow latest updates here

02:08 (IST)20 Jul 2020
Fatality rate due to Covid drops to below 3% in PMC, close to national figure

Faster identification through increased testing and early treatment by isolating Covid-19 patients have helped the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) bring down fatality rate to below three per cent, which is closer to the national figure. However, the concern remains about the critical rate of 4.28 per cent, which has posed a challenge to the capabilities of the health infrastructure in the city.

As on July 17, PMC brought down its fatality rate due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to 2.69 per cent, closer to 2.53 per cent for the entire country. PMC had a higher fatality rate than that of the state and country, but in the last one month it has come below the state fatality rate, which is now at 3.91 per cent. Read more 

coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news Of 11,854 dead across the state, Mumbai accounts for 5,714, Thane 2,036 and Pune 1,359. (Express photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Among the 258 people who succumbed to Covid-19 on Sunday, Mumbai accounted for 64 deaths, followed by Pune city (25), Kalyan Dombivali (22), Pimpri Chinchwad (15), Thane city (12) and Vasai Virar (11). The MMR's toll on Sunday was 124, about 48 per cent of state’s total deaths.

In all, 25 districts in Maharashtra recorded Covid-19 deaths on Sunday. A day earlier, 15 districts had recorded Covid-19 deaths. Officials said since deaths are still not being reported in real time, some may be declared by the districts in coming days.

Of 11,854 dead across the state, Mumbai accounts for 5,714, Thane 2,036 and Pune 1,359. Thane and Mumbai are the only districts that have reported over 2,000 Covid-19 deaths.

The state’s active cases stand at 1.28 lakh at present. Mumbai has 23,697 active cases and 1.01 lakh of the total case load so far in Maharashtra.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd