Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records 9,518 cases Sunday, highest single-day rise

Healthcare staff collect swabs of elderly people for Covid-19 tests in Dadar West, on Saturday, July 18. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Healthcare staff collect swabs of elderly people for Covid-19 tests in Dadar West, on Saturday, July 18. (Express photo: Nirmal Harindran) Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reported 9,518 Covid-19 cases on Sunday – the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic. The last highest spike was recorded three days ago at 8,641. Overall, 3.1 lakh cases have been recorded in the state since March.

Across the state, 258 people succumbed to Covid-19, up from the previous-day toll of 144. With this, the state has reported a toll of 11,854 deaths so far.

While all 36 districts recorded Covid-19 cases on Sunday, at least 12 recorded more than 100 cases. Mumbai accounted for only 10 per cent of the cases at 1,038, while Pune surpassed it with 1,812 cases

In what indicates a fast viral transmission in areas other than Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), districts like Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli, which had been recording one or two cases, are now showing an increased count. Gadchiroli reported 17, Chandrapur 14, Bhandara eight, Wardha five and Gondia four cases on Sunday.

It took only six days for the state to record around 50,000 cases. Of the cases recorded on Sunday, about 30 per cent (2,860) were recorded in the MMR, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (851), Nashik (565), Raigad (385), Aurangabad (318), Vasai Virar (276), Kolhapur (206), Panvel (187) and Jalgaon (148).

While prediction models have not been entirely accurate, state health officials said they expect Maharashtra to peak with 25,000 to 30,000 cases per day by August or September.