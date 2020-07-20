Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records 9,518 cases Sunday, highest single-day rise

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reported 9,518 Covid-19 cases on Sunday – the highest single-day spike since the onset of the pandemic. The last highest spike was recorded three days ago at 8,641. Overall, 3.1 lakh cases have been recorded in the state since March.
Across the state, 258 people succumbed to Covid-19, up from the previous-day toll of 144. With this, the state has reported a toll of 11,854 deaths so far.
While all 36 districts recorded Covid-19 cases on Sunday, at least 12 recorded more than 100 cases. Mumbai accounted for only 10 per cent of the cases at 1,038, while Pune surpassed it with 1,812 cases
In what indicates a fast viral transmission in areas other than Pune and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), districts like Gondia, Bhandara, Chandrapur, Wardha and Gadchiroli, which had been recording one or two cases, are now showing an increased count. Gadchiroli reported 17, Chandrapur 14, Bhandara eight, Wardha five and Gondia four cases on Sunday.
It took only six days for the state to record around 50,000 cases. Of the cases recorded on Sunday, about 30 per cent (2,860) were recorded in the MMR, followed by Pimpri Chinchwad (851), Nashik (565), Raigad (385), Aurangabad (318), Vasai Virar (276), Kolhapur (206), Panvel (187) and Jalgaon (148).
While prediction models have not been entirely accurate, state health officials said they expect Maharashtra to peak with 25,000 to 30,000 cases per day by August or September.
Faster identification through increased testing and early treatment by isolating Covid-19 patients have helped the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) bring down fatality rate to below three per cent, which is closer to the national figure. However, the concern remains about the critical rate of 4.28 per cent, which has posed a challenge to the capabilities of the health infrastructure in the city.
As on July 17, PMC brought down its fatality rate due to the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) to 2.69 per cent, closer to 2.53 per cent for the entire country. PMC had a higher fatality rate than that of the state and country, but in the last one month it has come below the state fatality rate, which is now at 3.91 per cent. Read more