Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State govt to launch ‘My Family, My Responsibilty’ drive today

A health worker takes a swab sample for Covid-19 test in Chembur on September 14, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra detected 17,066 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Monday, taking its total caseload above 10.77 lakh. Of the 10,77,374 cases, 2,91,256 were patients undergoing treatment for the disease and 7,55,850 who had recovered. With 257 deaths on the same day, the toll rose to 29,894.

Mumbai reported 2,269 cases, taking its tally to 1,72,010. With 31 deaths, the city’s toll stood at 8,181. Pune, meanwhile, registered 2,481 new cases on Monday. Its count now stands at 2,27,307. The toll in the city has risen to 5,222 after 79 patients succumbed to the virus.

The Maharashtra government will launch the ‘Majhe Kutumb, Majhi Jababdari’ (My Family, My Responsibility) campaign on Tuesday to help reach out to people across the state in an effort to curb the spread of the disease. As part of the drive, officials will reach out to residents in door-to-door surveys, assess their health conditions and provide medical help and guidance if needed. The first phase of the initiative will target 2.25 crore families twice a month, according to news agency PTI. It will be held till October 10. The second phase will be from October 12 to 24.

Meanwhile, India’s tally crossed 49 lakh after 83,809 cases were detected across the country in the 24 hours ending 9 am on Tuesday. The toll rose to 80,776 after 1,054 additional deaths. Maharashtra continues to have over one-fourth of India’s caseload.

In other news, the monsoon session of Parliament in underway with strict measures in place to ensure safety of parliamentarians. On Monday, Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan told the Lok Sabha the decisions taken by the central government prevented an additional 14-29 lakh cases and 37-78,000 deaths, reported PTI.