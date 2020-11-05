scorecardresearch
Thursday, November 05, 2020
Bihar polls
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Tally rises to 16,98,198; Cinema halls reopen at 50% capacity

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: On Wednesday, the state's COVID-19 tally increased to 16,98,198 with the addition of 5,505 new cases, while recoveries continued to outstrip fresh infections with 8,728 patients getting recuperated.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Thane | November 5, 2020 10:21:43 am
Fumigation in progress at a municipal hospital after a session of Covid-19 testing, in Mumbai. (Express file photo)

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Maharashtra government has allowed Cinema halls to reopen outside containment zones from Thursday with 50 percent of seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside. In an order issued on Wednesday, it said cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes will be allowed to function outside containment zones.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis was discharged from St George hospital on Wednesday after being tested negative. However, doctors have advised him seven days home quarantine. Thanking everyone for his speedy recovery, Fadnavis said, “I am grateful to all the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, administrative administration staff for your kind care and support in hospital. I sincerely thank everyone for wishing my speedy recovery and support.”

Live Blog

Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE updates: State's COVID-19 tally increased to 16,98,198, deaths at 44,548; Mumbai Division has 5,89,764 cases, Pune Division has 4,29,509. Follow this space for the latest updates

The number of COVID-19 cases in the Pune division stood at 4,29,509 and deaths at 9,877 the official said.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and its satellite towns, reported 1,909 new cases, raising the total count to 5,89,764. A total of 17,877 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 2,27,870 and death toll at 4,315, he said. The Kolhapur division has reported 1,09,818 cases and 3,729 deaths till now, while the Aurangabad division's tally stood at 63,639 and death count at 1,589.

The Latur division has reported 69,963 cases until now and 2,080 fatalities so far, the official said. The Akola division has registered 53,463 cases, while 1,280 people have succumbed to the disease until now, he said. The Nagpur division has recorded 1,51,970 infections and 3,650 fatalities until now, the official informed.

So far, there have been 2,202 patients who hailed from other states, but received treatment in Maharashtra. Of these, 151 have died so far, he said.

