Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Tally rises to 16,98,198; Cinema halls reopen at 50% capacity

Fumigation in progress at a municipal hospital after a session of Covid-19 testing, in Mumbai. (Express file photo)

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: The Maharashtra government has allowed Cinema halls to reopen outside containment zones from Thursday with 50 percent of seating capacity and no eatables will be allowed inside. In an order issued on Wednesday, it said cinema halls, drama theatres, multiplexes, swimming pools and yoga institutes will be allowed to function outside containment zones.

On Wednesday, the state’s COVID-19 tally increased to 16,98,198 with the addition of 5,505 new cases, while recoveries continued to outstrip fresh infections with 8,728 patients getting recuperated, said a state health department official. The state also reported 125 deaths, taking the fatality count to 44,548, he said. A total of 8,728 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of recovered cases to 15,40,005, the official said. With this, the number of COVID-19 patients under treatment in the state dropped to 1,12,912, he said. Mumbai city reported 983 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,60,840, while its death toll rose to 10,352 with the addition of 29 fresh fatalities, the official said.

Meanwhile, former Maharashtra Chief Minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis was discharged from St George hospital on Wednesday after being tested negative. However, doctors have advised him seven days home quarantine. Thanking everyone for his speedy recovery, Fadnavis said, “I am grateful to all the doctors, nurses, sanitation workers, administrative administration staff for your kind care and support in hospital. I sincerely thank everyone for wishing my speedy recovery and support.”