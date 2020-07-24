Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune conducts maximum daily testing; more than Mumbai, Thane

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra Thursday registered 9,895 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state-wide tally to 3,47,502, while 298 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,854. In Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the corornavirus infection, BMC had been, for days, the most-affected civic body. But, for a few days in a row, PMC’s case number has surpassed that of BMC.
Pune, however, has ramped up testing as cases increase. From 138 samples tested in March to 3.45 lakh as on July 23, Pune district will soon cross four lakh Covid-19 tests. In the last one week, 11,000 to 15, 000 samples were tested daily, at least 4,000 more than Mumbai and Thane.
Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has claimed that the 10-day lockdown has helped reduce the Covid-19 caseload by 7,000 cases. On Thursday, the civic chief issued orders allowing all essential and non-essential shops to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Meanwhile, Amravati district reported 65 new COVID-19 cases , taking the count to 1,550, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 44.
The overall tally in India rose to 12,38,635 after over 45,000 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours. The death toll also increased from 28,732 to 29,861.