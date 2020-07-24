Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune conducts maximum daily testing; more than Mumbai, Thane

scorecardresearch
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Published: July 24, 2020 12:09:12 am
From 138 samples tested in March to 3.45 lakh as on July 23, Pune district will soon cross four lakh Covid-19 tests

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: Maharashtra Thursday registered 9,895 new COVID-19 cases, taking the state-wide tally to 3,47,502, while 298 more patients succumbed to the infection, taking the toll to 12,854. In Maharashtra, the state worst hit by the corornavirus infection, BMC had been, for days, the most-affected civic body. But, for a few days in a row, PMC’s case number has surpassed that of BMC.

Pune, however, has ramped up testing as cases increase. From 138 samples tested in March to 3.45 lakh as on July 23, Pune district will soon cross four lakh Covid-19 tests. In the last one week, 11,000 to 15, 000 samples were tested daily, at least 4,000 more than Mumbai and Thane.

Pimpri-Chinchwad municipal Commissioner Shravan Hardikar has claimed that the 10-day lockdown has helped reduce the Covid-19 caseload by 7,000 cases. On Thursday, the civic chief issued orders allowing all essential and non-essential shops to operate from 9 am to 5 pm. Meanwhile, Amravati district reported 65 new COVID-19 cases , taking the count to 1,550, while two more patients succumbed to the infection, raising the death toll to 44.

The overall tally in India rose to 12,38,635 after over 45,000 fresh cases were registered within a span of 24 hours. The death toll also increased from 28,732 to 29,861.

A traffic cop at at Tilak road in Pune applies mouth sanitiser during his work at the check post.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday revised the number of containment zones in the city from 109 to 87. This is the same number of containment zones announced by the civic body on July 2, a few days before Pune went under a complete 10-day lockdown from July 14 to July 23.

To further curb the spread of infection, the assistant municipal commissioner and incident commander of the respective ward office have been entrusted the task of sealing off a specific area, building or housing society within the containment zone, if a spike in the number of cases is seen.

“The specific area, building or cooperative society outside the containment zone will be immediately sealed off by the civic officer concerned if they notice a surge of Covid-19 patients in the area,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Earlier, the PMC had declared 69 containment zones on May 3, 65 on May 18, 66 on June 1 and 74 on June 17. But, as the number of cases started increasing rapidly due to lifting of the earlier lockdown restrictions, Pune authorities decided to implement a lockdown again, and increase the number of containment zones to 109. These were, however, 'micro containment zones', covering much smaller areas.

While most of the attention India’s fight against novel Coronavirus is understandably directed at states like Maharashtra, Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh, which have very high caseloads, what has been of equal concern is the fact that the disease has become quite widespread in the relatively smaller states as well.

Goa, Tripura, Manipur, Puducherry, Ladakh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, all have significantly large number of Coronavirus cases, and in some of these, the numbers are rising at rapid pace. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has the least number of cases in India, and there too, 221 people have so far been infected. Lakshadweep is the only region now that still does not have a single infected person.