Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune conducts maximum daily testing; more than Mumbai, Thane

A traffic cop at at Tilak road in Pune applies mouth sanitiser during his work at the check post.

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday revised the number of containment zones in the city from 109 to 87. This is the same number of containment zones announced by the civic body on July 2, a few days before Pune went under a complete 10-day lockdown from July 14 to July 23.

To further curb the spread of infection, the assistant municipal commissioner and incident commander of the respective ward office have been entrusted the task of sealing off a specific area, building or housing society within the containment zone, if a spike in the number of cases is seen.

“The specific area, building or cooperative society outside the containment zone will be immediately sealed off by the civic officer concerned if they notice a surge of Covid-19 patients in the area,” said Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar.

Earlier, the PMC had declared 69 containment zones on May 3, 65 on May 18, 66 on June 1 and 74 on June 17. But, as the number of cases started increasing rapidly due to lifting of the earlier lockdown restrictions, Pune authorities decided to implement a lockdown again, and increase the number of containment zones to 109. These were, however, 'micro containment zones', covering much smaller areas.

While most of the attention India’s fight against novel Coronavirus is understandably directed at states like Maharashtra, Karnataka or Andhra Pradesh, which have very high caseloads, what has been of equal concern is the fact that the disease has become quite widespread in the relatively smaller states as well.

Goa, Tripura, Manipur, Puducherry, Ladakh, Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh, Daman and Diu, all have significantly large number of Coronavirus cases, and in some of these, the numbers are rising at rapid pace. Andaman and Nicobar Islands has the least number of cases in India, and there too, 221 people have so far been infected. Lakshadweep is the only region now that still does not have a single infected person.