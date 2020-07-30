scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 30, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State adopts conservative approach, extends lockdown till August 31

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Update: Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar Wednesday said restrictions will be eased and activities will be allowed in a "phase wise manner with SOPs".

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune | Updated: July 30, 2020 9:02:58 am
A healthcare worker takes samples during the Covid-19 pandemic in Mankhud, Mumbai on July 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: On the day Maharashtra reported over 4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, the state government Wednesday extended the lockdown till August 31. Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the state remains “threatened with the spread of Covid-19”, adding that restrictions would be eased in a “phase wise manner with SOPs”.

Under the new guidelines announced by the state, malls and market complexes will be allowed to function from 9 am to 7 pm. However, theatres, food courts and restaurants will remain closed. Further, the night curfew will remain in place in the state despite the Centre doing away with it.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, told ministers he preferred a “gradual and calibrated” process of reopening. Thackery will travel to Pune from Mumbai on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the district. This will be his first visit to the city since the outbreak was reported in March.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Update: Maharashtra crosses 4 lakh cases; lockdown extended till August 31; CM Uddhav Thackeray wants "gradual and calibrated" process of reopening; Mumbai sero-survey results.

09:02 (IST)30 Jul 2020
Now, more than 4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus in Maharashtra

Maharashtra reported 9,211 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 4,00,651. With 298 deaths, the toll in the state rose to 14,463. There are 1.46,129 people being treated for the disease. More than 20 lakh people have been tested so far. Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 1,109 cases on the same day, taking its total to 1,11,991. The city registered 60 deaths, taking the toll to 6,247. 

08:53 (IST)30 Jul 2020
Maharashtra CM to visit Pune today to review Covid-19 situation

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will Thursday visit Pune to take stock of the coronavirus situation in the district, officials said. This will be Thackeray's first visit to Pune ever since the outbreak of the disease. "The Chief Minister will visit Pune and take a review of the district's Covid-19 response," an official from the district administration said. Pune has reported over 74,000 cases and 1,792 deaths.

08:51 (IST)30 Jul 2020
Coronavirus: Maharashtra extends lockdown till August 31

Welcome to our live blog of the coronavirus outbreak in Maharashtra. The state on Wednesday extended the lockdown imposed to control the spread of the infection till August 31. The government said the state remains “threatened with the spread of Covid-19”. Follow our live blog for the latest news and updates from the Mumbai, Pune, Thane and other cities. 

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: At a Covid-19 testing center in Mankhurd on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Meanwhile, a sero-survey conducted in Mumbai showed that more than half the people, or 57 per cent, tested in slums had been exposed to and developed antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 virus as compared to only 16 per cent of those tested in residential societies.

In other news, India’s coronavirus cases crossed the 15 lakh-mark to reach 1,531,669 on Wednesday. The total number of death toll in the country reached 34,193. As many as 48,512 cases and 768 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

The Centre released its guidelines for Unlock 3.0, which will be enforced in the month of August. Under these guidelines, night curfew has been done away with (note: night curfew remains in place in Maharashtra). Further, yoga centres and gyms have been allowed to reopen, under the Centre's rules.

