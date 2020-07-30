Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State adopts conservative approach, extends lockdown till August 31

A healthcare worker takes samples during the Covid-19 pandemic in Mankhud, Mumbai on July 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty) A healthcare worker takes samples during the Covid-19 pandemic in Mankhud, Mumbai on July 29, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: On the day Maharashtra reported over 4 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus, the state government Wednesday extended the lockdown till August 31. Chief Secretary Sanjay Kumar said the state remains “threatened with the spread of Covid-19”, adding that restrictions would be eased in a “phase wise manner with SOPs”.

Maharashtra reported 9,211 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking its tally to 4,00,651. With 298 deaths, the toll in the state rose to 14,463. There are 1.46,129 people being treated for the disease. More than 20 lakh people have been tested so far.

Mumbai reported 1,109 cases on the same day, taking its total to 1,11,991. The city registered 60 deaths, taking the toll to 6,247.

Under the new guidelines announced by the state, malls and market complexes will be allowed to function from 9 am to 7 pm. However, theatres, food courts and restaurants will remain closed. Further, the night curfew will remain in place in the state despite the Centre doing away with it.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, at the weekly cabinet meeting on Wednesday, told ministers he preferred a “gradual and calibrated” process of reopening. Thackery will travel to Pune from Mumbai on Thursday to take stock of the situation in the district. This will be his first visit to the city since the outbreak was reported in March.