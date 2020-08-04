scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 4.5 lakh cases, state begins reopening

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) Live News: As Maharashtra shows signs of stabilisation in its active cases, the state has begun opening up with new guidelines easing restrictions and permitting activities under its 'Mission Begin Again'.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: August 4, 2020 7:27:41 am
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashra has crossed 4.5 lakh, over one-fourth of which is reported from Mumbai. The state has 4,50,196 infections and 15,842 deaths; at least 1,47,018 people are being treated for the disease. Mumbai has 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

As Maharashtra shows signs of stabilisation in its active cases, the state has begun opening up with new guidelines easing restrictions and permitting activities under its ‘Mission Begin Again’. From August 5, all shops will be allowed to open every day, and on both sides of the road from 9 am to 7 pm. Till now, only non-essential and standalone shops were allowed on one side of the road on odd days, while those on the other side were open for business on even days.

Liquor shops can commence sales in Mumbai tomorrow as well, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an order issued Monday. Also, malls have been permitted to reopen, but restaurants, food courts and theatres will remain closed.

BMC has also restricted the movement of people for non-essential activities, like shopping and outdoor excercise, to their neighbourhoods.

In other news, a new genetic study has found the prevalence of a unique variant of the virus in Maharashtra. Scientists at the National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) in Pune have found a region-specific variant, which has not so far been reported from other parts of the country.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus (Covid-19) News Live Update: More than 4.5 lakh cases; shops, liquor stores, malls to open from August 1; virus in state shows distinct mutations.

07:27 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Maharashtra 'Mission Begin Again': Several restrictions eased in Mumbai from Aug 5

From August 5, several restrictions will be eased in Mumbai as part of the government's 'Mission Begin Again'. Non-essential shops will be permitted to open between 9 and 7 pm; malls will reopen, but without food courts, restaurants or theatres; liquor stores will reopen. Here is what will be allowed, what won't be allowed in Mumbai tomorrow

07:25 (IST)04 Aug 2020
Over 4.5 lakh Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra now

Welcome to our live blog, where we will track the latest news and updates on the novel coronavirus situation in Maharashtra. The state reported 8,968 new cases and 266 deaths on Monday, taking its caseload to 4,50,196 and toll to 15,842. There are 1,47,18 people being treated for the disease in the state, which at least 9,77,495 people are quarantined. At least 22,98 tests have been conducted.

In Mumbai specifically, there were 970 new cases and 46 deaths on Monday. This took the city's tally to 1,17,406, while the toll rose to 6,493.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates:

Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally on Monday increased to 4,50,196 with the addition of 8,968 fresh cases, while more than 260 patients succumbed to the infection, the state health department said. With 266 fresh deaths, the fatality count increased to 15,842, said an official from the health department. Maharashtra now has 1,47,018 active cases. A total of 22,98,723 people have been tested so far for COVID-19.

Mumbai city and suburban areas (MMR region) reported 970 and 2,957 fresh cases of COVID-19, respectively. With this, Mumbai has so far reported 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths. The wider MMR region now has 2,49,111 cases of COVID-19 and 9,970 deaths. The number of cases jumped by 796 in Pune city, while the neighbouring Pimpri-Chinchwad added 731 new infections in the day.

The Centre released its guidelines for Unlock 3.0, which will be enforced in the month of August. Under these guidelines, night curfew has been done away with (note: night curfew remains in place in Maharashtra). Further, yoga centres and gyms have been allowed to reopen, under the Centre's rules.

