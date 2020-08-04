Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: More than 4.5 lakh cases, state begins reopening

As mall is sanitised in Mumbai on August 3, 2020. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar) As mall is sanitised in Mumbai on August 3, 2020. (Express Photo: Narendra Vaskar)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates: The number of novel coronavirus cases in Maharashra has crossed 4.5 lakh, over one-fourth of which is reported from Mumbai. The state has 4,50,196 infections and 15,842 deaths; at least 1,47,018 people are being treated for the disease. Mumbai has 1,17,406 cases and 6,493 deaths.

As Maharashtra shows signs of stabilisation in its active cases, the state has begun opening up with new guidelines easing restrictions and permitting activities under its ‘Mission Begin Again’. From August 5, all shops will be allowed to open every day, and on both sides of the road from 9 am to 7 pm. Till now, only non-essential and standalone shops were allowed on one side of the road on odd days, while those on the other side were open for business on even days.

Liquor shops can commence sales in Mumbai tomorrow as well, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in an order issued Monday. Also, malls have been permitted to reopen, but restaurants, food courts and theatres will remain closed.

BMC has also restricted the movement of people for non-essential activities, like shopping and outdoor excercise, to their neighbourhoods.

In other news, a new genetic study has found the prevalence of a unique variant of the virus in Maharashtra. Scientists at the National Centre for Cell Sciences (NCCS) in Pune have found a region-specific variant, which has not so far been reported from other parts of the country.