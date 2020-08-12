Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State has over a fourth of India’s cases

scorecardresearch
Wednesday, August 12, 2020
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: August 12, 2020 12:28:24 pm
Rapid antigen tests being conducted at a medical centre in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said the fight against Covid-19 was not over, and his government was making efforts to ensure the state is not hit by a second wave of the disease. He also said the process of easing restrictions would be “easier and faster” if we learn to “live with the virus” using masks and social distancing. Thackeray statement came following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to chief ministers of 10 states Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation.

Shortly after the statement, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the Maharashtra government would cap prices of masks and sanitisers, the first state to do so, in order to ensure it is affordable for the common man. “Maharashtra will become the first state to cap he prices of masks and sanitisers. Rates of masks will be fixed depending on the quality of products. We want to make masks and sanitisers affordable to the common man,” Tope said, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra has 5,35,601 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 1,48,553 patients who are undergoing treatment, 3,68,435 who have been cured and 18,306 deaths. Maharashtra has more than a fourth of India’s 23,29,639 cases. (Follow India Coronavirus Live Updates)

In other news, the Uddhav government will extend its policy on reserving 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals and nursing homes in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. The order is likely to remain in force for another three months. Private hospitals, however, are planning to approach the government seeking relaxation of the order.

12:28 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Maharashtra govt taking steps to prevent second wave of Covid-19: Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said the fight against Covid-19 was not over, and his government was making efforts to ensure the state is not hit by a second wave of the disease. He also said the process of easing restrictions would be “easier and faster” if we learn to “live with the virus” using masks and social distancing. Read more here

12:25 (IST)12 Aug 2020
Thane: Fire at Covid-19 hospital, no casualties

A fire broke out at a medical store located on the third floor of a Covid-19 hospital at around 11.30 pm Tuesday. At least four Covid-19 patients were shifted to safer wards from the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) following the incident. The cause of the fire is being investigated, reported PTI.

Covid screening camp in progress at Trombay Koliwada on Friday, August 7, 2020. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune, Thane Coronavirus Live Updates:

Maharashtra Tuesday detected 11,088 fresh cases of Covid-19, taking the state's tally to 5,35,601, while 256 more patients died due to the infection, 48 of them in Mumbai, a state health official said. After the addition of new cases, the state’s tally rose to 5,35,601, while the Covid-19 fatality figure increased to 18,306.

In Mumbai, 917 new cases and 48 deaths were reported, taking the count to 1,25,224 and the toll to 6,893. The number of active cases in Mumbai stood at 18,887. Pune city reported 928 fresh cases along with 36 deaths, taking its count to 72,640 and the toll to 1,862, PTI reported. So far, 28,37,578 tests have been carried out in the state.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has started the second phase of sero-surveillance study in the city to assess the spread of COVID-19 and information about antibodies developed by the people. The survey will cover F-North (Dadar, Matunga and Dharavi), M-West (Deonar and Govandi) and R-North (Dahisar) wards, where a similar study was conducted last month, a (BMC) official said. A serological survey involves testing of blood serum of individuals to check for the prevalence of antibodies against an infection.

