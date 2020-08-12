Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State has over a fourth of India’s cases

Rapid antigen tests being conducted at a medical centre in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Tuesday said the fight against Covid-19 was not over, and his government was making efforts to ensure the state is not hit by a second wave of the disease. He also said the process of easing restrictions would be “easier and faster” if we learn to “live with the virus” using masks and social distancing. Thackeray statement came following a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who spoke to chief ministers of 10 states Tuesday to review the Covid-19 situation.

Shortly after the statement, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said the Maharashtra government would cap prices of masks and sanitisers, the first state to do so, in order to ensure it is affordable for the common man. “Maharashtra will become the first state to cap he prices of masks and sanitisers. Rates of masks will be fixed depending on the quality of products. We want to make masks and sanitisers affordable to the common man,” Tope said, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra has 5,35,601 cases of the novel coronavirus, including 1,48,553 patients who are undergoing treatment, 3,68,435 who have been cured and 18,306 deaths. Maharashtra has more than a fourth of India’s 23,29,639 cases. (Follow India Coronavirus Live Updates)

In other news, the Uddhav government will extend its policy on reserving 80 per cent of beds in private hospitals and nursing homes in view of the rising Covid-19 cases. The order is likely to remain in force for another three months. Private hospitals, however, are planning to approach the government seeking relaxation of the order.