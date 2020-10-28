Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Doubling rate crosses 100 days in all Mumbai wards

Commuters form a queue to board BEST buses in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra has over 16.52 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, the state detected 5,363 infections, taking its tally to 16,54,028, including 1,31,544 active cases, 14,78,496 recoveries and 43,463 deaths.

Mumbai reported 801 new cases on the same day, taking its count to 2,52,886. With 23 deaths, the toll in the city rose to 10,165. Meanwhile, with 569 cases, Pune’s caseload increased to 3,20,661 Tuesday. Its toll is 7,767 after 34 deaths.

In an indication that the spread of the virus is slowing down in Mumbai, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases crossed 100 days in all 24 administrative wards of the city on Tuesday. While the average rate at which the number of cases was doubling in Mumbai is 139 days, all wards on Tuesday witnessed a doubling rate of more than 100 days.

In other news, police stations in northern suburbs of Mumbai, which has a high density of slums, are holding counselling sessions with women to ensure cases of sexual violence that may have taken place during the lockdown do not go unreported. Since last Monday, police officers have held 86 such meetings.