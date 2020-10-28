scorecardresearch
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Doubling rate crosses 100 days in all Mumbai wards

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: In an indication that the spread of the virus is slowing down in Mumbai, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases crossed 100 days in all 24 administrative wards of the city on Tuesday.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: October 28, 2020 10:38:29 am
Commuters form a queue to board BEST buses in Navi Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra has over 16.52 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, the state detected 5,363 infections, taking its tally to 16,54,028, including 1,31,544 active cases, 14,78,496 recoveries and 43,463 deaths.

Mumbai reported 801 new cases on the same day, taking its count to 2,52,886. With 23 deaths, the toll in the city rose to 10,165. Meanwhile, with 569 cases, Pune’s caseload increased to 3,20,661 Tuesday. Its toll is 7,767 after 34 deaths.

In an indication that the spread of the virus is slowing down in Mumbai, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases crossed 100 days in all 24 administrative wards of the city on Tuesday. While the average rate at which the number of cases was doubling in Mumbai is 139 days, all wards on Tuesday witnessed a doubling rate of more than 100 days.

In other news, police stations in northern suburbs of Mumbai, which has a high density of slums, are holding counselling sessions with women to ensure cases of sexual violence that may have taken place during the lockdown do not go unreported. Since last Monday, police officers have held 86 such meetings.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally 16.52 lakh; Mumbai Covid-19 doubling rate crosses 100 days in all wards; Pune reports 3.20 lakh cases. Read latest news and updates below

10:38 (IST)28 Oct 2020
Mumbai: Police reach out to slums to check unreported sexual offences amid lockdown

To ensure that cases of sexual violence that may have taken place during the lockdown do not go unreported, police stations in northern suburbs of Mumbai, which has a high density of slums, are holding counselling meetings at slum colonies. Since last Monday, police officers have held 86 such meetings with women from these areas. In all, the northern suburbs have 152 slum colonies. Read Mohamed Thaver's report

10:18 (IST)28 Oct 2020
Mumbai news: Covid-19 doubling rate crosses 100 days in all wards

In an indication that the spread of the virus is slowing down in Mumbai, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases crossed 100 days in all 24 administrative wards of the city on Tuesday. While the average rate at which the number of cases was doubling in Mumbai is 139 days, all wards on Tuesday witnessed a doubling rate of more than 100 days. Read more here

10:08 (IST)28 Oct 2020
Coronavirus Maharashtra update: 16.52 lakh cases of Covid-19

Good morning, and welcome to our live blog on the Covid-19 situation in Maharashtra. The state has over 16.52 lakh cases of the novel coronavirus. On Tuesday, 5,363 infections were detected across Maharashtra, taking the state tally to 16,54,028, including 1,31,544 active cases, 14,78,496 recoveries and 43,463 deaths.

In Mumbai, ladies are seen shopping for the Navratri festivals. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra slashes rates of Covid-19 tests

The Maharashtra government has brought down the rate for Covid-19 tests conducted at private laboratories by Rs 200, state health minister Rajesh Tope said. The real time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test, considered gold standard for Covid-19 detection, will now cost Rs 980 for anyone who walks into a laboratory, Rs 1,400 for samples collected from Covid care centres, hospitals, or dispensaries. And Rs 1,800 if swab is collected from home.

Covid doubling rate crosses 100 days in all Mumbai wards

For the first time, the doubling rate of Covid-19 cases crossed 100 days in all the 24 administrative wards of the city on Tuesday. While the average rate at which the number of cases was doubling in Mumbai is 139 days, all wards on Tuesday witnessed a doubling rate of more than 100 days. The growth rate – the rate at which the number of cases are increasing – has also come down to 0.5 per cent in the city.

An increase in doubling rate and decrease in growth rate of cases mean the spread of virus is slowing down in Mumbai.

