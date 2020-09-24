Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: 12.63 lakh cases; PM says rethink short lockdowns

Due to the rains in Mumbai, the Nair Hospital compound flooded on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra detected 21,029 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its tally to 12.63 lakh. With 479 deaths due to the disease, the toll rose to 33,886. The state’s 12,63,799 cases of Covid-19 include 2,73,477 patients who are undergoing treatment and 9,56,030 who have recovered.

Mumbai reported 2,360 new cases on Wednesday, taking its count to 1,90,264. At least 49 people died due to Covid-19, due to which the death toll increased to 8,604. Pune, on the other hand, detected 3,886 infections; its total Covid-19 figure now stands at 2,61,683, including 5,954 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers of seven states worst hit by the pandemic, including Maharashtra, to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah, too, attended the meeting. PM Modi told the CMs to consider short lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease, and stressed the need to strengthen their contact tracing strategies.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence in his government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign, launched on September 15 to raise awareness on the disease. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office also noted that PM Modi had lauded the people of Maharashtra for facing the health crisis bravely.

As Covid-19 spreads to rural Maharashtra, doctors are fighting more than just the disease. With low pay and long hours, the pandemic is exposing cracks in the state’s health infrastructure.