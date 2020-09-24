Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: 12.63 lakh cases; PM says rethink short lockdowns

scorecardresearch
By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, Pune | Updated: September 24, 2020 11:21:06 am
Due to the rains in Mumbai, the Nair Hospital compound flooded on Wednesday. (Express Photo)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra detected 21,029 cases of the novel coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its tally to 12.63 lakh. With 479 deaths due to the disease, the toll rose to 33,886. The state’s 12,63,799 cases of Covid-19 include 2,73,477 patients who are undergoing treatment and 9,56,030 who have recovered.

Mumbai reported 2,360 new cases on Wednesday, taking its count to 1,90,264. At least 49 people died due to Covid-19, due to which the death toll increased to 8,604. Pune, on the other hand, detected 3,886 infections; its total Covid-19 figure now stands at 2,61,683, including 5,954 deaths.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers of seven states worst hit by the pandemic, including Maharashtra, to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah, too, attended the meeting. PM Modi told the CMs to consider short lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease, and stressed the need to strengthen their contact tracing strategies.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence in his government’s ‘My Family, My Responsibility’ campaign, launched on September 15 to raise awareness on the disease. A statement from the Chief Minister’s Office also noted that PM Modi had lauded the people of Maharashtra for facing the health crisis bravely.

As Covid-19 spreads to rural Maharashtra, doctors are fighting more than just the disease. With low pay and long hours, the pandemic is exposing cracks in the state’s health infrastructure.

11:21 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Maharashtra: Low pay and long hours, doctors battle more than just Covid-19

As Covid-19 spreads to rural Maharashtra from the big cities, doctors are fighting more than just the disease. With low pay and long hours, the pandemic is exposing cracks in the state’s health infrastructure. Even urgent advertisements by the government for specialists have yielded little response. Read part II of an Express series, 'Test reports from the field'.

10:56 (IST)24 Sep 2020
How nasal vaccines for Covid-19 work: utility, concerns

Bharat Biotech has announced that it will manufacture up to a billion doses of a single-dose intranasal vaccine. This means, the vaccine is sprayed into the nostrils and inhaled. What is the importance of such a vaccine for Covid-19? Are there potential issues with a vaccine such as this? Read Prabha Raghavan's explainer

10:49 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Mumbai reports 1,90,264 cases, Pune 2,61,683

10:48 (IST)24 Sep 2020
Maharashtra coronavirus news: 12.63 lakh Covid-19 cases across state

coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, pune coronavirus news At a Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus update:

PM Narendra Modi holds video-conference with CMs

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Wednesday held a meeting with chief ministers of seven states worst hit by the Covid-19 pandemic to take stock of the Covid-19 situation. Home Minister Amit Shah, too, attended the meeting. PM Modi told the CMs to consider short lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease, and stressed the need to strengthen their contact tracing strategies.

"The lockdown brought benefits. Globally too, it has been appreciated. However, now we have to focus on micro containment zones, which will ensure that the spread is contained… States have to make an assessment on how effective are the lockdowns that are being imposed for 1-2 days. Because of this, economic activity should not face problems. My suggestion to the states is to take up this issue very seriously. We have to increase our focus on effective testing, treating and surveillance, and clear messaging," the Prime Minister said

During the meeting, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray exuded confidence in his government's 'My Family, My Responsibility' campaign, launched on September 15 to raise awareness on the disease. A statement from the Chief Minister's Office also noted that PM Modi had lauded the people of Maharashtra for facing the health crisis bravely.

