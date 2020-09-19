scorecardresearch
Saturday, September 19, 2020
Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: 153 cops test positive for Covid, five die in last 24 hours

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With 21,656 fresh infections, Maharashtra’s COVID-19 tally rose to 11,67,496 on Friday, the state health department said.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai | Updated: September 19, 2020 4:58:07 pm
Health workers conduct Covid-19 test at a municipality dispensary in Nimoni Baug in Mumbai (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 153 Maharashtra police personnel contracted Covid-19 while five died of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday. With the latest addition, the coronavirus tally among the state police force has reached 20,954, the official added.

With 21,656 fresh infections, Maharashtra’s tally rose to 11,67,496 on Friday, the state health department said. Due to the 405 deaths, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said. A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,283 positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall case count to 1,80,668, while its death toll rose to 8,375, of which 52 were reported today. Since the pandemic hit the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over Rs 1 crore in fine from people not wearing mask in public places. Nearly 30 per cent of the fine — Rs 30 lakh — was collected in the last three days. The violation attracts Rs 200 in fine. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day.

Live Blog

Maharashtra's tally crosses 11 lakh-mark, death toll over 31,000; Follow for more LIVE updates

16:58 (IST)19 Sep 2020
Maha: 22 per cent suspects tested COVID-19 positive in Thane

At least 22 per cent of 7.12 lakh suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra's Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of which 1,55,314 had contracted the infection, the official said. (PTI)

The Covid case count in Pune district surged to 2,44,516 with a single-day spike of 4,093 cases. The death toll in the district mounted to 5,536 with 85 more fatalties in a day, the health official said. Pimpri Chinchwad reported 843 new cases taking the tally to 68,493, the official said. The number of positive cases reported from the rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas within the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has risen to 47,654 so far, the official said.

Number of new patients decreased but the count of deaths due to coronavirusdisease (Covid-19) increased by 28 per cent in the week even as the overall fatality rate continued to be 2.34 per cent in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction.

As per the PMC data, as on September 17 the total number of Covid-19 deaths was reported at 2,963 while it was 2,668 on September 10 and 2,401 on September 3. There has been an addition of 295 deaths in the last week while the jump was 267 between September 3 and 10. There has been increase of 11 per cent per week in Covid-19 deaths in the last two weeks. Of the total deaths, 2,015 were patients with comorbid conditions till September 17, with an increase of 164 in a week.

The number of patients above 50 years of age and with comorbid conditions increased from 28,302 to 32,310 in a week. The total number of Covid-19 patients on September 17 was 1,26,532, while it was 1,13,832 on September 10. There has been an addition of 12,700 new cases from September 10 to 17 and 13,373 between September 3 and September 10. It increased the doubling rate from 38.82 days to 45.87 days.

