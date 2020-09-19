Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: 153 cops test positive for Covid, five die in last 24 hours

The Covid case count in Pune district surged to 2,44,516 with a single-day spike of 4,093 cases. The death toll in the district mounted to 5,536 with 85 more fatalties in a day, the health official said. Pimpri Chinchwad reported 843 new cases taking the tally to 68,493, the official said. The number of positive cases reported from the rural parts of the district, the civil hospital and areas within the Pune Cantonment Board (PCB) has risen to 47,654 so far, the official said.

Number of new patients decreased but the count of deaths due to coronavirusdisease (Covid-19) increased by 28 per cent in the week even as the overall fatality rate continued to be 2.34 per cent in the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) jurisdiction.

As per the PMC data, as on September 17 the total number of Covid-19 deaths was reported at 2,963 while it was 2,668 on September 10 and 2,401 on September 3. There has been an addition of 295 deaths in the last week while the jump was 267 between September 3 and 10. There has been increase of 11 per cent per week in Covid-19 deaths in the last two weeks. Of the total deaths, 2,015 were patients with comorbid conditions till September 17, with an increase of 164 in a week.

The number of patients above 50 years of age and with comorbid conditions increased from 28,302 to 32,310 in a week. The total number of Covid-19 patients on September 17 was 1,26,532, while it was 1,13,832 on September 10. There has been an addition of 12,700 new cases from September 10 to 17 and 13,373 between September 3 and September 10. It increased the doubling rate from 38.82 days to 45.87 days.