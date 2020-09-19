Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus Live Updates: 153 cops test positive for Covid, five die in last 24 hours

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: At least 153 Maharashtra police personnel contracted Covid-19 while five died of the disease in the last 24 hours, an official told news agency PTI on Saturday. With the latest addition, the coronavirus tally among the state police force has reached 20,954, the official added.
With 21,656 fresh infections, Maharashtra’s tally rose to 11,67,496 on Friday, the state health department said. Due to the 405 deaths, the fatality count in the state mounted to 31,791, it said. A total of 22,078 patients were discharged on Friday after treatment, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 8,34,432, it said, adding that the state now has 3,00,887 active cases.
Mumbai city reported 2,283 positive cases on Friday, which pushed its overall case count to 1,80,668, while its death toll rose to 8,375, of which 52 were reported today. Since the pandemic hit the city, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has collected over Rs 1 crore in fine from people not wearing mask in public places. Nearly 30 per cent of the fine — Rs 30 lakh — was collected in the last three days. The violation attracts Rs 200 in fine. BMC has offered its staff incentive of 10 per cent of the total fine they collect each day.
At least 22 per cent of 7.12 lakh suspects tested for coronavirus so far in Maharashtra's Thane district have turned out be positive for the infection, an official said on Saturday. As many as 7,12,567 persons have been tested so far, of which 1,55,314 had contracted the infection, the official said. (PTI)