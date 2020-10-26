Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally nears 16.5 lakh, death toll past 43,000

Fumigation in progress at a municipal hospital after a session of Covid-19 testing, in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty, File)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra reached 16,45,020 on Sunday with the addition of 6,059 cases, the state health department said. As the virus claimed 112 more lives in the state, the death toll grew to 43,264, it said. There are currently 1,40,486 active cases and so far, 86,08,928 people have been tested across the state to know whether they were infected or not.

Mumbai saw a rise of 1,222 cases on Sunday and reported 46 deaths. With this, the total case count in the city rose to 2,51,281 and deaths to 10,105. The Mumbai metropolitan region, which includes the financial capital of the country as well as its satellite towns, reported 2,210 new cases.

Meanwhile, Former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Fadnavis announced the news on Twitter, “I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!”