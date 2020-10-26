scorecardresearch
Monday, October 26, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally nears 16.5 lakh, death toll past 43,000

Maharashtra, Mumbai Coronavirus News Live Updates: There are currently 1,40,486 active cases and so far, 86,08,928 people have been tested across the state to know whether they were infected or not.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | Updated: October 26, 2020 8:20:44 am
Fumigation in progress at a municipal hospital after a session of Covid-19 testing, in Mumbai. (Express Photo: Amit Chakravarty, File)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra reached 16,45,020 on Sunday with the addition of 6,059 cases, the state health department said. As the virus claimed 112 more lives in the state, the death toll grew to 43,264, it said. There are currently 1,40,486 active cases and so far, 86,08,928 people have been tested across the state to know whether they were infected or not.

Mumbai saw a rise of 1,222 cases on Sunday and reported 46 deaths. With this, the total case count in the city rose to 2,51,281 and deaths to 10,105. The Mumbai metropolitan region, which includes the financial capital of the country as well as its satellite towns, reported 2,210 new cases.

Meanwhile, Former chief minister and Opposition leader Devendra Fadnavis tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. Fadnavis announced the news on Twitter, “I have been working every single day since the lockdown but now it seems that God wants me to stop for a while and take a break! I have tested COVID19 positive and in isolation. Taking all medication and treatment as per the advice of the doctors. Those who have come in contact with me are advised to get covid19 tests done. Take care, everyone!”

Live Blog

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: As cases rise in the state, recovery rate at 88.8 per cent. Follow for more LIVE updates

08:20 (IST)26 Oct 2020
State's case count grows by 6,059, death toll by 112

The number of coronavirus positive patients in Maharashtra reached 16,45,020 on Sunday with the addition of 6,059 cases, the state health department said. As the virus claimed 112 more lives in the state, the death toll grew to 43,264, it said. A total of 5,648 patients were discharged during the day, which took the recovery count to 14,60,755, the department said in a release.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records fewer than 6,000 new cases, lowest in last several weeks Rapid test being conducted inside a Honda two-wheeler servicing center in Chembur East on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates

Against the backdrop of former Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis contracting COVID-19, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Sunday said they were telling him to take care and he will now realise that the situation outside is serious.

Raut’s remarks came in the wake of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray being recently targeted by the opposition for not moving out of his house during the pandemic. Talking to reporters here, Raut said Thackeray has given directives to ensure that Fadnavis, who is leader of opposition in the state Assembly, gets the best treatment.

“We were telling Devendra Fadnavis to take care. He will now realise that the situation outside is serious. The opposition was targeting the chief minister for not moving out,” Raut said, when asked if Thackeray’s annual Dusshera address on Sunday evening would target the BJP.

Meanwhile, the state government, which is providing Rs 50 lakh compensation to the families of police personnel who died due to Covid-19, has till October 21 approved payout of over Rs 103 crore to 205 families.

As per details obtained from the Home department, they received applications from 223 families, out of which 205 applications were approved for payout, five were rejected while 14 have been forwarded to the health department to get clarity on the cause of death. Of the 223 claims, while 80 were made by the Mumbai Police, the rest was from other parts of the state.

