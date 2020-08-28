Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune recovery rate inches closer to Mumbai’s, crosses 80 per cent

Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE updates: Sanitisation stand being stalled in a Pune bus on Thursday.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With Maharashtra reporting 14,718 cases and 355 deaths on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus infections in the state has now reached 7,33,568 and toll has soared to 23,444. While the state has 1,78,234 active cases, discharge of 9,136 people from hospitals on Thursday pushed the number of recovered patients to 5,31,563.

Mumbai has 1,40,888 infections and 7,535 death toll now and the number of active cases in the capital city is 19,463. On the other hand in Pune, 1,772 new cases along with 35 deaths pushed the cases to 94,897 and fatalities to 2,453. There are 13,24,232 people under home quarantine while 33,641 are in institutional quarantine.

Even as Pune grapples with over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection every day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has a sliver of good news in its fight against the pandemic, as the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the city has crossed 80 per cent.

The recovery rate has reached 80.48 per cent in PMC areas, inching closer to the 81.32 per cent recovery rate in Mumbai, though Pune has a higher rate of active cases than the state capital. The percentage of active patients in PMC areas is 17.11, while it is 13.03 per cent in Mumbai, 23.57 per cent in state and 21.94 per cent nationally.

Meanwhile, Poet Varavara Rao, booked as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday after over a month of hospitalisation. He was sent back to Taloja Jail.