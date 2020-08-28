scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 28, 2020
Top news
Live now

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Pune recovery rate inches closer to Mumbai’s, crosses 80 per cent

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Poet Varavara Rao, booked as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday after over a month of hospitalisation. He was sent back to Taloja Jail.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi, Pune, Thane | Updated: August 28, 2020 11:16:24 am
coronavirus news, mumbai, coronavirus, mumbai news, maharashtra coronavirus news, lockdown news, unlock 4 lockdown, maharashtra coronavirus cases, mumbai news, corona news, mumbai corona cases, mumbai coronavirus, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai corona, mumbai corona cases, maharashtra coronavirus, thane corona cases, covid 19 news, covid 19 news, maharashtra lockdown, pune coronavirus news, maharashtra news, mumbai coronavirus news, mumbai covid 19 newsMaharashtra coronavirus LIVE updates: Sanitisation stand being stalled in a Pune bus on Thursday.

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: With Maharashtra reporting 14,718 cases and 355 deaths on Thursday, the total number of coronavirus infections in the state has now reached 7,33,568 and toll has soared to 23,444. While the state has 1,78,234 active cases, discharge of 9,136 people from hospitals on Thursday pushed the number of recovered patients to 5,31,563.

Mumbai has 1,40,888 infections and 7,535 death toll now and the number of active cases in the capital city is 19,463. On the other hand in Pune, 1,772 new cases along with 35 deaths pushed the cases to 94,897 and fatalities to 2,453. There are 13,24,232 people under home quarantine while 33,641 are in institutional quarantine.

Even as Pune grapples with over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection every day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has a sliver of good news in its fight against the pandemic, as the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the city has crossed 80 per cent.

The recovery rate has reached 80.48 per cent in PMC areas, inching closer to the 81.32 per cent recovery rate in Mumbai, though Pune has a higher rate of active cases than the state capital. The percentage of active patients in PMC areas is 17.11, while it is 13.03 per cent in Mumbai, 23.57 per cent in state and 21.94 per cent nationally.

Meanwhile, Poet Varavara Rao, booked as an accused in the Elgaar Parishad case, was discharged from a private hospital on Thursday after over a month of hospitalisation. He was sent back to Taloja Jail.

Live Blog

Maharashtra Coronavirus LIVE updates: Total cases reach 7,33,568, death toll 23,444; Pune recovery rate crosses 80 per cent; Follow latest updates here

11:16 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Pune recovery rate inches closer to Mumbai’s, crosses 80 per cent
As on August 26, the PMC had registered a total of 87,317 patients while 70,269 have recovered so far.

Even as it grapples with over 1,000 new cases of coronavirus infection every day, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has a sliver of good news in its fight against the pandemic, as the recovery rate among Covid-19 patients in the city has crossed 80 per cent. The recovery rate has reached 80.48 per cent in PMC areas, inching closer to the 81.32 per cent recovery rate in Mumbai, though Pune has a higher rate of active cases than the state capital. The percentage of active patients in PMC areas is 17.11, while it is 13.03 per cent in Mumbai, 23.57 per cent in state and 21.94 per cent nationally.

“The recovery percentage of PMC has crossed 80,” said Additional Municipal Commissioner Rubal Agarwal on Thursday.

11:13 (IST)28 Aug 2020
Welcome to our Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE blog

Welcome to our Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE blog. The total number of coronavirus infections in the state has now reached 7,33,568 and toll has soared to 23,444. While the state has 1,78,234 active cases, discharge of 9,136 people from hospitals on Thursday pushed the number of recovered patients to 5,31,563. Follow latest updates here

gst council meeting, states to borrow funds from rbi, uddhav thackeray, ajit pawar, maharashtra pending gst payment, india coronavirus impact, pending gst dues Maharashtra coronavirus LIVE updates: Forcing states to borrow will result in interest burden, says Ajit Pawar . (File)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus LIVE news Updates

The Uddhav Thackeray government in Maharashtra is set for another confrontation with the Centre over delayed clearance of outstanding Goods and Service Tax (GST) payments.

While the Centre on Thursday offered to open a special window to states in consultation with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) for helping them raise loans at a “reasonable rate of interest” for bridging the GST compensation gap, the state government on Thursday said that the Centre should itself borrow from the apex bank and pass it on to states to help them avoid a debt trap. It also demanded that the period of payment for compensation cess be extended by another five years.

At the epicentre of the Covid-19 pandemic, Maharashtra’s economy – which makes up for nearly 14 per cent of India’s Gross Domestic Product – has suffered massive losses due to the prolonged lockdown.

Meanwhile, as Maharashtra focuses its health resources on Covid-19, other major health programmes continue to be hit, five months since the pandemic hit the state.

Data from the Public Health department accessed by The Indian Express shows that between March and July this year, cataract procedures fell by 80 per cent, male and female sterilisation by 65 per cent, immunisation by 30 per cent, institutional deliveries by 26 per cent and neonatal intensive care admissions by 26 per cent from the numbers for these procedures in the same period in 2019.

The first case of Covid-19 was detected on March 9 in Maharashtra, subsequently lockdown began in phase wise manner from mid-March, and government hospitals were converted into Covid facilities by March end. Till August 27, state had over seven lakh coronavirus cases and 23,000 deaths.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd