Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in state

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra recorded 4,008 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state tally to 16,87,784, while 104 fatalities pushed the death toll to 44,128, PTI quoted the health department as saying.

A total of 10,225 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, the health department said. With this, the number of recoveries in the state has reached 15,24,304.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported the highest single-day rise in cases with 706 infections and 30 deaths. The state capital has recorded 2,59,111 cases and 10,348 deaths till date.

There are 1,18,777 active coronavirus cases at present in the state.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said a second wave of infections was unlikely but the state is ready to tackle in case such a situation arises, PTI reported.

Tope said testing in Maharashtra had increased while the civic body in Mumbai was providing free tests at 44 places.

The minister added that a decision on opening places of worship would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the appropriate time.