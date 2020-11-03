scorecardresearch
Tuesday, November 03, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases in state

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: There are 1,18,777 active coronavirus cases at present in the state.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | November 3, 2020 12:01:38 pm
People buying winter clothes in Pune on Monday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra recorded 4,008 new Covid-19 cases on Monday, taking the state tally to 16,87,784, while 104 fatalities pushed the death toll to 44,128, PTI quoted the health department as saying.

A total of 10,225 patients were discharged from hospitals on Monday, the health department said. With this, the number of recoveries in the state has reached 15,24,304.

Mumbai, meanwhile, reported the highest single-day rise in cases with 706 infections and 30 deaths. The state capital has recorded 2,59,111 cases and 10,348 deaths till date.

There are 1,18,777 active coronavirus cases at present in the state.

Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope said a second wave of infections was unlikely but the state is ready to tackle in case such a situation arises, PTI reported.

Tope said testing in Maharashtra had increased while the civic body in Mumbai was providing free tests at 44 places.

The minister added that a decision on opening places of worship would be taken by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at the appropriate time.

Maharashtra records over 4,000 new Covid-19 cases, 104 deaths. Follow this space for the latest updates

Covid-19 tests at a Municipality dispensary in Nimoni Baug in Mumbai. (Express file photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Pune district reported 372 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking its caseload to 3,24,666 on Monday, a health official said. The death toll in the district touched 7,927.

Meanwhile, Nashik district minus corporation areas reported 341 cases. The total tally in Nashik reached 94,147, while two more fatalities took the death toll to 1,672.

In Mumbai, the family court at Bandra, which has resumed regular hearings amid the Covid-19 pandemic, has made arrangements for antigen tests of lawyers and litigants before entering the premises, PTI reported.

A circular issued initially on Monday by the office of principal judge made it mandatory for lawyers and litigants to take the antigen test before entering the family court premises, but a revised circular later in the day said the test is not compulsory. The revised circular requested lawyers and litigants to come forward and use the testing facility to prevent the spread of coronavirus.