Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State tally touches 16.48 lakh

PMPML staff sanitize the Bus stand at Deccan Gymkhana Bus Stand in Pune on Tuesday. (Express file photo by Ashish Kale)
Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra reported 5,548 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, taking the state’s tally to 16,78,406, while the death toll touched 43,911 with 74 fatalities, PTI quoted a health department official as saying.
The number of recoveries in the state rose to 15,10,353, the official said. Maharashtra’s recovery rate is 89.99 per cent, while the fatality rate is 2.62 per cent, he added.
There are 1,23,585 active cases in the state at present.
Mumbai, meanwhile, reported 992 new coronavirus cases, taking the city’s tally to 2,57,497, and its death toll rose by 32 to reach 10,293.
Pune city recorded 248 new cases, taking its tally to 77,214, while the death toll rose to 1,572 with one more death.
Among the 1,23,585 active patients in Maharashtra, the highest 24,702 are in Pune district, followed by 18,980 in Mumbai and 17,937 in Thane.
Live Blog
Officials of the Pune Cantonment Board and Pune Police penalise people roaming without masks inside Market Yard on Tuesday. (Express photo by Ashish Kale)
Starting Sunday, the Central Railway and the Western Railway will run an additional 610 local services in Mumbai, increasing daily services from 1,410 to 2,020. The announcement comes two days after the Maharashtra government wrote to the general managers of CR and WR proposing that the general public be allowed to travel by Mumbai local trains during non-peak hours.
The additional services that will ply Sunday onwards are still restricted only for essential service workers, and at specified hours of the day, women commuters. A decision about opening the local train services — closed to the public at large — for all is expected on Monday, railway officials said.
The move comes as the government has included more categories of workers in essential services, and opened up the trains for women commuters, leading to crowding in the limited number of local services.