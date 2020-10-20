Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records less than 6,000 new cases, lowest in last several weeks

Rapid test being conducted inside a Honda two-wheeler servicing center in Chembur East on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)
Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 5,984 new coronavirus cases, the lowest spike in the last several weeks, which took its caseload to 16,01,365, a health official said. With 125 fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll in the state went to 42,240, he added.
The official also said that 15,069 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 13,84,879. There are 1,73,759 active cases. 81,85,778 people have been tested so far.
Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the coronavirus case tally rose to 2,43,172 on Monday, with the addition of 1,233 new cases, PTI quoted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as saying. The death toll in the city touched 9,776, with the addition of 45 deaths.
The number of recoveries increased to 2,12,905, with 2,092 patients being discharged from hospitals during the days. Mumbai has 18,624 active cases at present.
Live Blog
Maharashtra records fewer than 6,000 cases, the lowest spike in last several weeks; total caseload stands at 16.01 lakh. Follow this space for the latest updates.
The Mumbai Metro rail resumed operations on Monday. (Express photo by Pradip Das)
Meanwhile, two videos of patients performing at Covid-19 facilities in Mumbai have surfaced on social media, even as the state government appealed to people to hold health and blood donation camps instead of dandiya during the ongoing Navratri festival.
A number of Covid-19 patients with masks on their faces were seen performing garba along with health workers wearing PPE kits on a Bollywood song in a female ward in one of the videos. Some female patients were also seen watching the performance.
In another similar video, some male patients were seen doing garba with healthcare workers in PPE kits at 'Nursing Station 15'
The videos are from the Goregaon-based jumbo Covid-19 facility of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), according to some social media posts.
The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) revised the number of containment zones on Monday. There are now 33 zones in the city after the civic administration deleted 33 zones from the previous list and added 11 new ones.
Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar declared the new containment zones based on the Covid-19 situation in the city over the past two weeks. On October 5, the PMC had reduced containment zones from 71 to 59.
The zones now include five in Hadapsar-Mundhwa, four each in Dhankawadi-Sahakarnagar, Nagarroad-Vadgaonsheri and Kothrud-Bavdhan, three zones each in Kasba-Vishrambaugwada, Wanowrie-Ramtekdi and Kondhwa-Yeolewadi, two in Sinhagad Road and one each in Bhavanipeth, Dhole-Patil, Bibewadi, Yerawada-Kalas-Dhanori and Warje-Karvenagar.