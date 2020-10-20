Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: State records less than 6,000 new cases, lowest in last several weeks

Rapid test being conducted inside a Honda two-wheeler servicing center in Chembur East on Monday. (Express photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra on Monday recorded 5,984 new coronavirus cases, the lowest spike in the last several weeks, which took its caseload to 16,01,365, a health official said. With 125 fatalities, the Covid-19 death toll in the state went to 42,240, he added.

The official also said that 15,069 patients were discharged during the day, taking the number of recoveries in the state to 13,84,879. There are 1,73,759 active cases. 81,85,778 people have been tested so far.

Meanwhile, in Mumbai, the coronavirus case tally rose to 2,43,172 on Monday, with the addition of 1,233 new cases, PTI quoted the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) as saying. The death toll in the city touched 9,776, with the addition of 45 deaths.

The number of recoveries increased to 2,12,905, with 2,092 patients being discharged from hospitals during the days. Mumbai has 18,624 active cases at present.