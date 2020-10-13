Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: 2,12,439 active cases in state

MHT CET will now be held on or before October 20. Representational image/ file

Maharashtra Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally rose to 15,35,315 on Monday with the addition of 7,089 new cases, PTI quoted the state health department as saying.

The state had reported 10,792 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday.

With 165 people succumbing to the infection, the overall death toll touched 40,514, the department said.

There are as many as 2,12,439 active cases in the state at present. The department said while the recovery rate in the state stands at 83.49 per cent, the mortality rate is 2.64 per cent.

The Covid-29 tally in Maharashtra’s Pune district rose to 3,07,852, with the addition of 988 new cases in the last 24 hours, PTI quoted a health official as saying on Monday.

With 37 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll in the district reached 7,204, he said.

“Of the 988 cases, 351 cases were reported from the Pune Municipal Corporation limits while 246 infections were reported from Pimpri Chinchwad township,” the official said. The number of cases from rural, civil hospital and the Pune cantonment board area increased to 69,240, he added.