Wednesday, September 30, 2020
Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Thane Municipal Corporation ropes in police to implement mask rule

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: Maharashtra's Covid-29 tally rose to 13,66,129 on Tuesday, with the addition of 14,976 new cases.

By: Express Web Desk | Mumbai, New Delhi | September 30, 2020 2:14:36 pm
A health worker takes a swab for Covid-19 testing in Mumbai on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Amit Chakravarty)

Maharashtra, Mumbai, Pune Coronavirus News Live Updates: In an attempt to ensure strict implementation of the Covid-19 mask rule in public places, the civic body in Thane city has decided to rope in the police, mayor Naresh Mhaske said on Wednesday, PTI reported.

The mayor said that the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has decided to take the help of police to collect fines from citizens who don’t wear masks in public places.

Of the fines collected by the police, 50 per cent will be deposited with the civic body and the remaining will be credited to the police welfare fund, Mhaske said.

Maharashtra’s Covid-29 tally rose to 13,66,129 on Tuesday, with the addition of 14,976 new cases, while 19,212 patients were discharged after recovery, PTI quoted the state health department as saying.

With 430 more fatalities, the death toll in the state touched 36,181, the health department said. The state now has 2,60,363 active cases.

Mumbai city recorded 1,713 new cases, pushing its overall count to 2,02,614 while its death toll rose to 8,883 after 49 more people died due to the disease, the department said.

Pune city 1,005 Covid-19 cases, raising its overall tally to 1,54,344, while 25 new deaths took the toll to 3,500.

Maharashtra Coronavirus Live Updates: Thane Municipal Corporation ropes in police to implement mask rule in city Outside a coffee shop in JM road in Pune on Tuesday. (Express photography by Arul Horizon)

With the maximum number of active Covid-19 positive cases in the city, Borivali, Kandivali, Malad and Andheri East and West in the western suburbs have also topped the list of areas where citizens have been fined most for not wearing face masks in public places amid the pandemic.

The BMC had made it mandatory for people to wear a mask in public places since April 8. The civic body can levy fines ranging between Rs 200 and Rs 1,000 from defaulters.

Between April 8 and September 26, highest defaulters were found in Borivali at 1,084, which also has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases among the 24 wards in the city at 2,287 (until September 26). It is followed by Kandivali, where 1,331 were fined during the period for violation of the norm. Till September 26, the area recorded 1,787 active virus cases.