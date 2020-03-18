Maharashtra: Three in 10 people put under home quarantine violating norms

Sources said the government’s move on Monday to announce that those under home quarantine would be required to have their left hand stamped was a consequence of a high number of non-compliant cases. (Representational Image) Sources said the government’s move on Monday to announce that those under home quarantine would be required to have their left hand stamped was a consequence of a high number of non-compliant cases. (Representational Image)

Three in 10 people put under self-isolation in Maharashtra have been found to violate quarantine norms, denting efforts to contain the spread of COVID-19.

To contain an outbreak, the government has introduced mandatory 14-day self-isolation or home quarantine for people arriving from 10 infected countries – China, Italy, Iran, the US, South Korea, France, Spain, Germany, Dubai and Saudi Arabia.

Since the detection of the first confirmed case in Maharashtra on March 6, 1,063 individuals, who have entered the state from these countries, have been put under mandatory home quarantine.

But senior health officials said that about 30 per cent of them have been found to have broken quarantine rules, risking the spread of the virus.

Sources said the government’s move on Monday to announce that those under home quarantine would be required to have their left hand stamped was a consequence of a high number of non-compliant cases.

The Epidemic Act, 1897, which has been invoked in the state, has provisions where individuals who violate a medical isolation or quarantine order could be put in jail for up to six months.

While discussions regarding this kind of enforcement were held in Mantralaya, sources said that Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s office is of the opinion that it is unnecessary at the current stage of the novel coronavirus spread in the state.

For now, the CMO has asked public health authorities to enhance awareness campaigns to curb such behaviour.

As per the arrangements put in place by the department, a team under the civil surgeon in each district has been entrusted with the responsibility of maintaining day-to-day contact with those under home quarantine.

Meanwhile, as part of the awareness campaigns, popular Marathi actor-turned-politician Amol Kolhe, a also NCP MP, has shot a video, urging people to cooperate with authorities in containing the spread of the virus. On Tuesday, PWD Minister Ashok Chavan shifted his Janta Darbar meetings on an e-portal.

