Thursday, April 15, 2021
Maha: Woman drowns self after husband dies of COVID; 3 year-old son follows suit

By: PTI | Nanded |
Updated: April 15, 2021 10:41:11 pm
A 33-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by drowning herself in a lake, following her husband’s death due to COVID-19 in Maharashtra’s Nanded district, police said on Thursday.

The woman’s three-year-old son also followed her into Sunegaon lake in Loha and drowned as a result on Wednesday night, an official said.

According to the police, a 40-year-old labourer from Telangana had come to Loha, located 40 km from Nanded city, in search of work and had gotten infected with the disease.

The man died in a government hospital on April 13, following which his wife allegedly committed suicide by drowning herself in the lake, the official said.

The couple had three children, and one of them, a three-year-old boy, followed his mother into the lake and drowned in the process, he said, adding that the matter came to light on Thursday morning.

