Maharashtra cops undergo training at NDCRTC to deal with advanced cyber crimes

The Maharashtra Police has roped in an organisation that trains IPS officers during their induction into service to train its rank and file to tackle advanced cybercrimes. The police have selected the first batch of officers from among its ranks who were good in cyber investigation to undergo the training. These officers will later train other officers in the force.

In the past few years, Maharashtra has seen a rise in cases of cyber extortion and also a cyber-attack leading to power outage in Mumbai in 2020.

A senior IPS officer from Maharashtra Police said they have got trainers from the National Digital Crime Resource and Training Centre (NDCRTC) to train the first batch of officers. “There are a total of six courses related to various aspects of cybercrime. This training will help us deal with more advanced types of cybercrime that need more than a basic level of cyber training that is given in police stations to deal with cases of cheating. This is the same organisation that trains IPS officers during their induction at the National Police Academy in Hyderabad,” the official said.

Since the course is expensive, only a pilot batch of officers is getting trained, the official said. These officers will be expected to impart training to other officers in their own district or commissionerates. “The first batch of the training of 25 police officers took place at the Maharashtra Police Academy in Nashik. There are a few more sessions left after which these officers will start training other officers,” the official added.

Apart from this, the online courses that Maharashtra police had started have received a good response from officers, the official said. The police had given the facility to personnel across the state to learn any aspect of policing online from the available modules. “If a particular police officer felt he or she needed more clarity on the procedure of issuing summons or a warrant, or writing a panchnama, they could select that course online and get clarity on it. The one module that has been most opted for is the inquest panchnama, which officers have to do after a person dies, mentioning aspects like the state in which the body was found,” the official said.

While the course was started last year, so far, a total of 5,734 constables had undergone training through the online training programme that operates from the detective training school in Nashik.