Training for Maharashtra cops to now include refresher courses on handling law & order situations

The Maharashtra Police’s in-service training programme is likely to include refresher courses emphasising on aspects of policing like handling law and order, collecting intelligence and maintaining knowledge of communal fault lines that could lead to flare-ups in the future.

Recently, during such flare-ups in Amravati, Malegaon and Nanded, it was observed that some local police unit commanders were not clued in to the sentiments prevailing among local groups and were also new to handling a law and order situation of this scale.

On November 12, a crowd of around 8,000 Muslims had gathered in various parts of the state to protest against alleged reports of violence on community members in Tripura, leading to stone pelting. In protest, a crowd of around 6,000 people from BJP and allied organisations had taken to the streets the next day, resulting in two shops being burnt. Several FIRs were registered in connection with the incidents on both days.

An IPS officer said the local units appeared to have been caught off guard and did not anticipate the gathering of such large crowds.

“Law and order situations of this scale had not taken place in Maharashtra in the past few years. Some officers involved in handling the mob were in such a situation for the first time. We feel that with some training about what is to be done in such situations would help new officers. Hence, we are planning to include the same in service refresher courses,” the officer said.

“Generally, officers should have their ears to the ground and also be well aware about the fault lines that could flare up. There is a need for training in state craft so that there is anticipation of such gatherings.”

He added, “In Nanded, if you do not know the difference between Punjabi Sikhs and Dakhani Sikhs, how are you going to handle the situation if there is an issue between the two sides. Hence, we want the local unit commanders to be well versed with such issues. We plan to train officers, especially DySP and superintendent-rank officers, who are starting their careers.”

He further said that apart from this, the state police has also started a professional skill upgradation programme for the constabulary where every 10 years, they would be trained in various aspects of policing.

“During the first phase of the training, they would be taught about preliminary investigation. The second sessions would be about intensive investigation and the last session, which would be conducted 30 years into their service, would be about police station management,” he added