Maharashtra: Cops find 11 skulls, 54 bones of foetuses buried inside hospital premises

In the ongoing investigation into the abortion conducted on a 13-year-old rape survivor, the Maharashtra Police reportedly found 11 skulls and 54 bones of foetuses buried inside the premises of Kadam Hospital in Wardha district. This came hours after a doctor and two nurses were arrested for conducting the abortion.

Confirming the development, Bhanudas Pidurakar, senior police inspector of Arvi police station, said, “We have sent the remains for post-mortem and forensic analysis. We are finding out if more abortions were carried out at the hospital. As of now, we have information only about one case.”

The minor rape survivor, who was five months pregnant, has now been shifted to another hospital and is in a stable condition, the police said. The abortion was allegedly carried out on January 7 at the hospital by Dr Rekha Kadam, 38, who holds MBBS and MS degrees.

The hospital is owned by Kadam’s relatives and was established a few decades ago. It’s alleged that Kadam took Rs 30,000 for the operation. Two nurses, Pooja Dhat and Sangita Kale, who reportedly helped Kadam bury the foetus, have been arrested too, the police said.

The matter came to light when the girl’s mother lodged an FIR with the police on January 9, saying her daughter was allegedly raped by a 17-year-old boy. She added that the boy’s family members put pressure on them and threatened to kill them if they approached the police or leaked it out in some way.

On January 12, a panchnama was done at the hospital after the police arrested the three accused over a couple of days.

Pidurakar said, “The 17-year-old boy has been sent to the juvenile home and his parents have been arrested for threatening the survivor’s mother. The hospital authorities, as per law, should have informed us when the minor girl was taken to the hospital for an abortion. All the accused are presently in judicial custody.”

A sonography machine has been seized from the hospital and a probe is on to find out if such abortions have been carried out previously too. The hospital has four doctors and some nursing staff.

Based on the complaint given by the minor girl’s mother, the Arvi police lodged an FIR on January 9 under IPC Sections 376 (3), 376 (2) (n), 312, 313, 315, 341, 201, 506, 34 and Sections 4, 6 and 21 (1) of the POCSO Act.