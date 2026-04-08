Maharashtra contractors threaten statewide shutdown over Rs 96,000-crore dues; projects at risk

Memorandum to govt yields no response; roads, bridges and water schemes across districts may stall

Written by: Alok Deshpande
2 min readMumbaiApr 8, 2026 10:08 PM IST
According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, the shutdown could stall construction of nearly 24,000 kilometres of roads, around 1,600 bridges and water supply schemes covering about 18,000 villages.According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, the shutdown could stall construction of nearly 24,000 kilometres of roads, around 1,600 bridges and water supply schemes covering about 18,000 villages. (Credit: Pixabay)
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Contractors across nearly 20 districts in Maharashtra have decided to halt ongoing government works, citing pending dues of over Rs 96,000 crore and lack of response from the state government.

According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, the shutdown could stall construction of nearly 24,000 kilometres of roads, around 1,600 bridges and water supply schemes covering about 18,000 villages.

The move comes days after the federation submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the two deputy chief ministers on April 3, seeking a meeting and clearance of dues. The contractors had warned of a shutdown if their demands were not addressed.

Memorandums have since been submitted to district collectors, Public Works Department officials and zilla parishad authorities in districts, including Solapur, Nagpur, Nashik, Yavatmal, Thane, Pune, Buldhana, Satara, Ahilyanagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalgaon and Amravati.

“We are seeking a meeting with the ministers to present our demands. But we neither getting meeting nor our dues. Finally, we have decided to take this extreme step. More than two lakh workers and their families are dependent on contractors in the state and we expect that the government addresses our concerns,” said Milind Bhosle, President, Maharashtra State Contractors Federation.

He added that over two lakh workers and their families depend on these projects.

The protest has also received support from the Earthmoving Contractors and Machinery Owners’ Association, which said delayed payments were affecting their operations as well.

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“Our business is entirely dependent on the contractors getting their payments on time. If they don’t get the dues, it will affect us as well. We are committed to help them in their fight as it will benefit us as well,” said Sanjay Chougule, president of the Earthmoving Contractors and Machinery Owner’s Association.

A joint letter by contractors’ and engineers’ bodies to the chief minister stated that pending arrears stood at Rs 1.16 lakh crore last year and remain at Rs 96,400 crore now. “In 17 months, the government has paid only Rs 20,000 crore to around three lakh contractors and developers,” it said.

The state government has not officially responded to the shutdown call. The chief secretary did not comment despite repeated attempts to reach him.

Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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