Maharashtra contractors threaten statewide shutdown over Rs 96,000-crore dues; projects at risk

According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, the shutdown could stall construction of nearly 24,000 kilometres of roads, around 1,600 bridges and water supply schemes covering about 18,000 villages. (Credit: Pixabay)

Contractors across nearly 20 districts in Maharashtra have decided to halt ongoing government works, citing pending dues of over Rs 96,000 crore and lack of response from the state government.

According to the Maharashtra State Contractors Federation, the shutdown could stall construction of nearly 24,000 kilometres of roads, around 1,600 bridges and water supply schemes covering about 18,000 villages.

The move comes days after the federation submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the two deputy chief ministers on April 3, seeking a meeting and clearance of dues. The contractors had warned of a shutdown if their demands were not addressed.

Memorandums have since been submitted to district collectors, Public Works Department officials and zilla parishad authorities in districts, including Solapur, Nagpur, Nashik, Yavatmal, Thane, Pune, Buldhana, Satara, Ahilyanagar, Nanded, Parbhani, Jalgaon and Amravati.