NCP(SP) demands Maharashtra reveal pending contractor dues

NCP (SP)'s Mahesh Tapase demanded that CM Devendra Fadanvis immediately make public the exact amount of pending arrears as on March 31, 2026, against all contracts across all departments. (Screengrab/Twitter/Mahesh Tapase)

A day after the Maharashtra Contractors Association wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a loan waiver over pending dues in the state, opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis immediately make public the exact amount of pending arrears as on March 31, 2026, against all contracts across all departments.

“The BJP government keeps advertising Maharashtra as an investment destination and promoter of small businesses. While the government continues to borrow money in the name of projects, it fails to pay for the same. If bills of small contractors are pending for years, then where exactly is the money going?” asked Mahesh Tapase, NCP(SP) spokesperson.