NCP(SP) demands Maharashtra reveal pending contractor dues

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A day after the Maharashtra Contractors Association wrote to Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman seeking a loan waiver over pending dues in the state, opposition Nationalist Congress Party (SP) on Wednesday demanded that Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis immediately make public the exact amount of pending arrears as on March 31, 2026, against all contracts across all departments.
“The BJP government keeps advertising Maharashtra as an investment destination and promoter of small businesses. While the government continues to borrow money in the name of projects, it fails to pay for the same. If bills of small contractors are pending for years, then where exactly is the money going?” asked Mahesh Tapase, NCP(SP) spokesperson.
The Indian Express on Tuesday reported that days after a showdown with the Maharashtra Government over massive pending dues, associations representing small contractors in the state have written to Nirmala Sitharaman and Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Sanjay Malhotra seeking loan waivers, GST exemption, and low-interest loans.
Attacking the BJP-led Maharashtra Government, Tapase accused the state administration of pushing nearly three lakh small contractors and developers towards financial ruin by withholding payments for completed government projects across the state. Tapase said the BJP government’s repeated claims of being “business-friendly” and “MSME-friendly” stand completely exposed as thousands of small contractors continue to struggle for the release of their legitimate dues.
“With public debts rising above Rs 10 lakh crore we are heading towards a financial catastrophe,” he added.
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