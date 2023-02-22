scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Maharashtra to continue scheme of food kit at Rs 100 for ration card holders

The state will spend Rs 473.79 crore for the scheme and each kit will cost Rs 279 while it will be given to the beneficiaries at Rs 100 each

Maharashtra food kitEarlier, a similar scheme was run during Diwali which later landed in a controversy over the hasty issuance of tenders and non-supply of the kits to the desired beneficiaries even a month after the festival. (File)
The Maharashtra cabinet Wednesday cleared the decision to provide a kit of one kg each of rawa, sugar, and chana dal (lentils), and one litre of palm oil at Rs 100 for the 1.6 crore ration card holders. This was to mark Gudhi Padwa, the Marathi new year, on April 13 and Dr B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary on April 14.

The state will spend Rs 473.79 crore for the scheme and each kit will cost Rs 279 while it will be given to the beneficiaries at Rs 100 each. The distribution of the kit, called Anandacha Shidha (Food of Joy) will continue a month after Gudi Padwa and Ambedkar birth anniversary to saffron ration card holders.

Earlier, a similar scheme was run during Diwali which later landed in a controversy over the hasty issuance of tenders and non-supply of the kits to the desired beneficiaries even a month after the festival.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 12:41 IST
