Maharashtra: Consider starting academic year from Jan 2021, Aaditya urges PM

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena leader and Yuva Sena chief, has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to consider starting the academic year from January 2021 instead of June or July 2020 to ensure “no student loses the academic year”.

Aaditya’s request to the PM comes four days after Chief Minister Uddhav Thakeray, in a review meeting with the school education department, suggested to officials to hold discussions with the Centre to see whether the academic year can be started from January.

“We may also think of starting our academic year from January 2021 instead of June / July 2020 so that no student loses the academic year,” Aaditya wrote to the PM on Monday.

Aaditya further sought the PM’s intervention in postponing the exams in the country. “I humbly request you to intervene and postpone all academic activity to do with physical or online examinations across the country, for all professional courses, including entrance exams,” said the Yuva Sena chief.

He further reiterated the demand that students of final year university exams of non-professional courses should be passed “on a marking system devised by the universities”.

Stating that institutions and universities for professional and non-professional courses have been trying to schedule examinations, Aaditya said, “This isn’t a practical and feasible option sir, as most states are facing increasing numbers of Covid, along with red zones still in place and transport yet to resume.”

The Sena leader further said that a large number of Covid cases have been found in the world wherever schools and colleges have opened. In our country, most students live with their parents and grandparents and the infection, if at all, can be fatal, he mentioned, adding that the system for even a single paper would include not just students, but teachers, non-teaching staff and others and most of them are in the high risk group.

