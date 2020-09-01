Maharashtra: Congress ups ante against BJP

Sawant also alleged that Ssingh, who produced a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in constant touch with the BJP office in Maharashtra during the Assembly elections with 53 calls made between September and December 2019.

The Congress on Monday ratcheted up its demand for action against film producer and Sushant Singh Rajput’s friend Sandip Ssingh.

Party spokesperson Sachin Sawant wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh seeking an investigation into what he alleged was a “drug cartel nexus” with links to Ssingh.

Sawant also alleged that Ssingh, who produced a biopic of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, was in constant touch with the BJP office in Maharashtra during the Assembly elections with 53 calls made between September and December 2019.

Raising further questions on the BJP’s alleged ties with the producer, Sawant wrote in his letter that Ssingh had signed an MoU with the Gujarat government in January 2019 worth Rs 176 crore. Sawant said his company Legend Global Studios finances showed a loss of Rs 66 lakh in 2017, profit of Rs 61 lakh in 2018 and loss of Rs 4 lakh in 2019, raising suspicion about how his company signed the MoU without the financial backing for it.

BJP has so far not responded to Sawant’s allegations. Despite several attempts, Ssingh could not be reached for comment.

