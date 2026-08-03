Maharashtra: Congress unveils action group to regain urban lost ground

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee plans to establish an independent Urban Action Group that will prepare a citizen-centric action plan on urban issues and formulate an alternative vision for urban development.

Written by: Alok Deshpande
3 min readMumbaiAug 3, 2026 03:00 AM IST
Maharashtra: Congress unveils action group to regain urban lost groundThe initiative, to be launched mid-August, follows the party’s Sanghatan Srujan organisational drive under which around 7,500 office-bearers were appointed across Maharashtra. (Express file photo)
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In a significant course correction aimed at shedding its long standing image of being a predominantly rural party, the Maharashtra Congress is set to launch an Urban Maharashtra Action Group, a platform that will focus exclusively on civic and urban governance issues while attempting to rebuild the support base in the state’s cities.

The initiative, to be launched mid-August, follows the party’s Sanghatan Srujan organisational drive under which around 7,500 office-bearers were appointed across Maharashtra.

Party leaders said the next phase would shift the focus from organisational expansion to engaging with issues affecting urban and semi-urban voters.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee plans to establish an independent Urban Action Group that will prepare a citizen-centric action plan on urban issues and formulate an alternative vision for urban development.

The move comes at a time when Maharashtra is becoming increasingly urbanised. The state has 29 municipal corporations and 246 municipal councils, while nearly 40 per cent of the 288 assembly constituencies are now predominantly urban and another 15 to 20 per cent are semi-urban. Party leaders expect these numbers to rise further once the ongoing Census exercise is completed.

Congress leaders privately admit, the party has steadily lost ground in urban Maharashtra because of a failure to build a sustained urban agenda. Apart from three MLAs from Mumbai and two from Nagpur, the party has little representation from major urban centres such as Pune and Nashik.

The state Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “A major social change is taking place in Maharashtra’s politics. The Congress has always fought for farmers, agricultural labourers, the rural economy, and agriculture related issues, and this will continue…The issues of citizens in urban and semi-urban areas are now linked to the state’s future. The Congress wants to be the voice of this new Maharashtra as well.”

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The Action Group will focus on issues, like unplanned development, affordable housing, shrinking green spaces, public transport and weakening of local self government institutions.

According to the party, the group will function as more than an agitation platform. It will bring together urban planners, environmentalists, economists and young professionals to prepare a citizen centric and sustainable development blueprint. It will engage with local movements to formulate policy recommendations.

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Alok Deshpande
Alok Deshpande

Alok Deshpande is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express' Mumbai bureau, recognized for his focused and authoritative reporting on governance, politics, and the socio-economic dynamics of Maharashtra's hinterlands. His unique academic background in Geology and early work in the water sector provides a specialized layer of Expertise to his reporting on resource and environmental issues. Expertise Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express, Mumbai. Core Authority: Alok provides detailed coverage of Maharashtra politics and governance, with a particular emphasis on how policies and power struggles affect the rural and semi-urban areas (the 'hinterlands'). Key Coverage Areas: His reports frequently focus on high-stakes administrative and political topics, including: State Assembly Proceedings: In-depth reporting on the Legislative Assembly, covering ministerial statements, legislative debates, and inter-party conflict within the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Policy & Finance: Coverage of state finances, including supplementary budget demands, fiscal deficits, and major government schemes (e.g., Jal Jeevan Mission, Ladki Bahin Yojana). Rural and Social Issues: Reports on critical health issues (e.g., child deaths in districts), human-animal conflict (leopard attacks, stray dogs), and agrarian concerns (e.g., farmer suicides). Local and Urban Governance: Covers major announcements regarding urban development (e.g., BMC's OC amnesty scheme, pagdi system push) and local body elections, including political defections and alliance splits. Unique Credentials & Trustworthiness Academic Specialization: Holds a Post-graduate degree in Geology. This background gives him a foundational understanding of natural resources, which directly informs his reporting on environment, water, and infrastructure projects. Early Professional Experience: His shift to journalism came after working with an NGO focused on the water sector. This practical experience strengthens his Expertise in critical areas like water management and rural development, as evidenced by his reporting on the Jal Jeevan Mission. Journalism Training: An alumnus of the prestigious Asian College of Journalism (ACJ), Chennai, confirming his formal training and commitment to rigorous journalistic standards. Alok Deshpande's rare combination of scientific education, non-profit sector experience, and deep political reporting makes him a highly trusted and authoritative voice on the governance and ground realities of Maharashtra. He tweets @alokdesh ... Read More

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