Maharashtra: Congress unveils action group to regain urban lost ground

The initiative, to be launched mid-August, follows the party’s Sanghatan Srujan organisational drive under which around 7,500 office-bearers were appointed across Maharashtra. (Express file photo)

In a significant course correction aimed at shedding its long standing image of being a predominantly rural party, the Maharashtra Congress is set to launch an Urban Maharashtra Action Group, a platform that will focus exclusively on civic and urban governance issues while attempting to rebuild the support base in the state’s cities.

The initiative, to be launched mid-August, follows the party’s Sanghatan Srujan organisational drive under which around 7,500 office-bearers were appointed across Maharashtra.

Party leaders said the next phase would shift the focus from organisational expansion to engaging with issues affecting urban and semi-urban voters.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee plans to establish an independent Urban Action Group that will prepare a citizen-centric action plan on urban issues and formulate an alternative vision for urban development.