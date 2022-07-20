Maharashtra: Congress to launch statewide protest against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Updated: July 20, 2022 11:48:12 pm
Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said a protest will be held across the state, including Mumbai, on July 21, against the Enforcement Directorate’s action against Congress president Sonia Gandhi
A protest will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 10 am under Nana Patole, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, Mumbai Congress president MLA Bhai Jagtap, women’s congress state president Sandhyatai Savvalakhe, state working president Chandrakant Handore, Naseem Khan, former minister Varsha Gaikwad.
Agitations will also be held in front of the district divisional offices across Maharashtra.
“The dictatorial rule of the Modi government at the Centre is jeopardising the democratic values and the Constitution and by using the central machinery to silence the Opposition. These systems are being widely misused to suppress the voice of the Opposition and to harass them. The ED investigation of Sonia Gandhi is also a part of this conspiracy,” Patole said.
Subscriber Only Stories
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Who is a gold digger, the derogatory expression used to describe certain kind of greedy woman?
Who is Ranil Wickremesinghe, Sri Lanka's new President?Premium
Why you should read ‘Twiplomacy’ or ‘Citizens and Aliens’Premium
What are tetrapods, and did their removal cause 'unusual vibrations' along Mumbai's Marine Drive?
Latest News
BMC health infra a failure: AAP
Incident of fire reported onboard aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya
Gujarat: Red alert issued in various districts from July 23 to 25
Maharashtra reported 9-fold rise in Covid cases last month
NCP dissolves all party departments and cells
Mumbai: Monitoring equipment to be installed at Marine Drive buildings facing ‘vibrations during high tide’
Women’s Euro 2022 quarterfinals live streaming details: When and where to watch?
‘Hasta la vista, baby,’ says UK’s Boris Johnson as he exits parliament
Kolkata derby to kick off Durand Cup on August 16
‘If it is too hot for you, it is too hot for them!’: US police dog gets special shoes and sunglasses
The Gray Man screening: Russo Brothers call Dhanush ‘one of the most amazing actors on the planet’
The war in Ukraine is the true culture war