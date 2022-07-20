Maharashtra: Congress to launch statewide protest against ED summons to Sonia Gandhi

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Nana Patole said a protest will be held across the state, including Mumbai, on July 21, against the Enforcement Directorate’s action against Congress president Sonia Gandhi

A protest will be held at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 10 am under Nana Patole, former chief minister Ashok Chavan, Mumbai Congress president MLA Bhai Jagtap, women’s congress state president Sandhyatai Savvalakhe, state working president Chandrakant Handore, Naseem Khan, former minister Varsha Gaikwad.

Agitations will also be held in front of the district divisional offices across Maharashtra.

“The dictatorial rule of the Modi government at the Centre is jeopardising the democratic values and the Constitution and by using the central machinery to silence the Opposition. These systems are being widely misused to suppress the voice of the Opposition and to harass them. The ED investigation of Sonia Gandhi is also a part of this conspiracy,” Patole said.