Maharashtra: Congress to kick off rallies to counter Fadnavis’ yatra

The Congress will hold public rallies at various places in Maharashtra to counter Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ statewide yatra.

According to Congress’ election campaign managers, the rallies will counter the claims and promises made by Fadnavis during his ongoing yatra.

Launching his mass outreach programme — Mahajanadesh yatra — on August 1, Fadnavis, who is being projected by the BJP as the chief ministerial face, has claimed the first five years of his government had done more than double the work undertaken by the Congress-NCP regime, which was in power for 15 years.

With senior Congress leaders opining that there was a need to counter the CM’s campaign, the party has decided to launch its Mahapardaphash Sabha from August 26. The first gathering — to be held in Vidarbha’s Amravati — will see participation of national leaders including Ghulam Nabi Azad and Mallikarjun Kharge.

Congress’ campaign committee chairman Nana Patole, a former BJP MP who joined the Congress in 2018, has alleged that Fadnavis was “selling a lie”. While Patole will spearhead the initiative, sources said that the party also has plans to project its leadership in each region in the state with the help of the initiative. The plan is to organise an issue-based negative campaign that targets the failures of the Fadnavis government, sources said.

Youth campaign

Meanwhile, in another attempt to reach out to the youth, the Maharashtra Youth Congress has launched an innovative campaign — Main Bhi Nayak — where youngsters will be encouraged to share their vision of Maharashtra on a competitive and interactive forum. The party has said that those shortlisted through the programme will get the opportunity to spend a day with the chief ministers of Punjab, Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh. The party had earlier announced plans to bring out a dedicated election manifesto for the youth.